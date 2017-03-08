Lenders focused on significantly reducing costs to manufacture a loan have guided FinLocker on what digital mortgage capabilities it wants..., which led us to identify Equifax as a key alliance partner.

FinLocker, a financial data and analytics company, today announced a connector relationship with Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX), a global information solutions provider. The relationship between FinLocker and Equifax will now enable lenders to easily order Equifax products through FinLocker`s platform, which will help eliminate the need for many borrowers to collect, copy and submit paper documents. FinLocker captures data electronically to help lenders validate against mortgage guidelines and identify areas that may require additional review. FinLocker facilitates the clearing of certain conditions between the lender and borrower to dramatically reduce processing times and increase operational efficiency. FinLocker’s integration to Equifax’s products allows lenders to utilize the reps and warrants relief from Fannie Mae with its Day 1 Certainty program for income.

“Lenders focused on significantly reducing costs to manufacture a loan have guided FinLocker on what digital mortgage capabilities it wants from FinLocker, which led us to identify Equifax as a key alliance partner,” said Peter Esparrago, FinLocker CEO & Co-Founder.

“Our verification service today is considered a ‘gold standard’ in the industry and delivers data that can offer lenders additional confidence in their lending decisions,” said Craig Crabtree, general manager of Equifax Mortgage Services.

About Finlocker

FinLocker is a secure financial data and analytics platform that eases the pains of the mortgage process for both lenders and consumers. FinLocker enables access to consumer financial data electronically and applies business rules and other algorithms to verify and analyze employment, income, assets, credit, taxes and other information. FinLocker provides the consumer a re-usable financial locker to utilize for mortgages, auto loans, student loans, small business loans, and other consumer transactions. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information, visit http://www.FinLocker.com .

About Equifax

Equifax powers the financial future of individuals and organizations around the world. Using the combined strength of unique trusted data, technology and innovative analytics, Equifax has grown from a consumer credit company into a leading provider of insights and knowledge that helps its customers make informed decisions. The company organizes, assimilates and analyzes data on more than 820 million consumers and more than 91 million businesses worldwide, and its databases include employee data contributed from more than 6,600 employers.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 9,400 employees worldwide.

Some noteworthy achievements for the company include: Ranked 13 on the American Banker FinTech Forward list (2015); named a Top Technology Provider on the FinTech 100 list (2004-2015); named an InformationWeek Elite 100 Winner (2014-2015); named a Top Workplace by Atlanta Journal Constitution (2013-2015); named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies (2011-2015); named one of Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Innovative Companies (2015). For more information, visit http://www.equifax.com