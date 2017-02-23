SPIE Announces New Fellows of 2017

Affiliations encompass the full range of academia, industry, and government labs and institutes, with expertise spanning all aspects of the photonics community.

Seventy-one members of SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, have been named Fellows of the Society this year, the Fellows Committee has announced. The honor recognizes each individual’s significant scientific and technical contributions in the multidisciplinary fields of optics, photonics, and imaging as well as their service to the Society and the greater optics and photonics community.

The newly promoted Fellows join more than 1,200 SPIE members who have become Fellows since the Society's inception in 1955.

This year’s new Fellows exemplify the full diversity of the photonics community, said Majid Rabbani (Rochester Institute of Technology), 2016 chair of the Fellows Committee.

“They represent 16 countries on 3 continents, and 13 of the 71 are women, which represents an all-time high in that regard,” Rabbani said. “Their affiliations encompass the full range of academia, industry, and government labs and institutes, with expertise spanning all aspects of the photonics community, including strong representation from the medical imaging community. I am honored by the association with such an elite group and I congratulate them all for their outstanding contributions.”

New Fellows are recognized at SPIE meetings of their choice throughout the year. The first group were announced last week at Photonics West, with others scheduled for Medical Imaging, Advanced Lithography, Optics and Optoelectronics, Defense and Commercial Sensing, and Optics and Photonics.

The list and photos of 2017 SPIE Fellows is available online, along with a list all SPIE Fellows, and nomination information.

