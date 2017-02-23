eimagine "eimagine was founded here in Indianapolis in 1998, and we're still dedicated to keeping tech jobs and talent in Indiana"

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has named Indianapolis-based business and technology consulting company eimagine on their 2017 list of Best Places to Work in Indiana. Two hundred business across 25 industries spanning over 20 cities applied to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s program. This is eimagine’s third consecutive year to receive this honor, previously recognized in 2015 and 2016.

Emily Lefebvre, Vice President of People Operations at eimagine, enthusiastically credits the company’s employees for helping achieve this award. “We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best Place to Work in Indiana for the third year in a row! We are so proud of all of our hard working, collaborative team members that make eimagine the dynamic organization that it is today!”

Companies that participated in the 2017 Best Places to Work program received an in-depth evaluation identifying strengths and weaknesses according to their employees. The top companies in the state were determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys. The Best Companies Group, which independently handled the selection process, oversees similar programs in 29 other states.

President of eimagine, Scott Crane, is passionate about eimagine's presence in the local Indiana technology scene: "It’s humbling to be recognized alongside so many great companies and community leaders. eimagine was founded here in Indianapolis in 1998, and we’re still dedicated to keeping tech jobs and talent in Indiana.”

Best Places to Work in Indiana companies range in employee count from 15 to more than 1,700. eimagine was selected in the Small Companies category, which includes companies of between 15 and 74 employees.

Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar stated, “Best Places to Work in Indiana not only recognizes our state’s outstanding employers, but also sets a high standard for other Hoosier companies by encouraging them to realize the importance of evaluating their own workplaces. It is clear that a positive work environment makes employees more engaged in their job and in their company, which is a win for everyone.”

The actual rankings for the companies will be unveiled on May 2nd, 2017 at the Best Places to Work Awards Dinner, held at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. In addition to the Awards Dinner, winners will be recognized via a special section of the Indiana Chamber’s bimonthly BizVoice® magazine and through Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick – both of which reach statewide audiences. The 2017 Best Places to Work in Indiana awards dinner is open to the public.

About eimagine: A business and technology consulting company, eimagine has a passion for helping clients refine, enhance and automate their business. eimagine is known for helping businesses streamline their operations and run more efficiently while generating increased profitability—often where others have failed. eimagine’s comprehensive approach is based on the company’s “Engagement Drives Outcomes” mantra—the belief that solutions begin with understanding people and processes, then leveraging technology as a tool to overcome challenges in creative and innovative ways.