When Toppers Pizza was founded nearly 30 years ago, it was built on a foundation of two basic values: A strong love of pizza and a strong love of people. In 2011, the rapidly growing better pizza franchise took those principles to heart, announcing a partnership with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief charity. Now, the brand is taking it a step further and unveiling a system-wide, one-day Hunger-Relief Event with an impact that’s twofold—you can enjoy your pizza, and help people in need.

On February 27, 2017, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., all Toppers locations will sell large, one-topping pizzas for carry-out only for $4.99. And for each large, one-topping pizza sold, the chain will donate $2 to Feeding America.

“Over 42 million people in the United States face hunger, including 13 million children. Through this partnership, the Feeding America network of food banks can provide more food and groceries to people struggling in the United States. With more than 70 locations spanning 12 states, we have the potential to feed hundreds of families in need,” said Toppers Founder and CEO Scott Gittrich. “This is the first time we’re doing a one-day event like this that’s hyper-focused on the individual efforts of our local stores, and we believe this is a simple way to make a great impact on the lives of families throughout the country.”

Over the past five years, Toppers has collectively raised a total of $250,000 for Feeding America—the equivalent of more than 2 million meals*. Hunger in America is a problem that affects every community in the U.S. And one that Gittrich personally contributes to alongside the Toppers partnership. Currently, one in eight people face food insecurity each year, meaning 42 million Americans may not know where they’ll find their next meal. As the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization, Feeding America provides food to more than 46 million people each year, with the help of their vast network and the philanthropic efforts of partners like Toppers.

Toppers franchisees have made the Feeding America network a focal point at their individual locations, from developing Topperstix eating contests and creating special menu promotions to volunteering their own personal time. As Toppers Pizza continues to expand nationwide, Gittrich believes that the company’s relationship with Feeding America will continue to grow, allowing the brand to aid an even greater number of families affected by hunger in the years to come.

“Through our partnership with Feeding America, we’ve been able to connect with the community and make a true difference for a cause that we feel passionately about,” Gittrich said. “Toppers has always upheld a core value of giving back to the communities in which we live and work, and it’s been an honor to work as a team to help others.”

ABOUT TOPPERS PIZZA

Capitalizing on the booming better pizza category and fueled by the passion of Founder & President Scott Gittrich and a team of experienced industry veterans, Toppers Pizza has formulated the perfect recipe to appeal to both pizza enthusiasts and savvy investors. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers is one of the fastest growing better-pizza chains in the United States. The brand has doubled in size over the last three years and completely sold out three states based on growth spurred by both existing franchisees and established multi-unit operators. Now with restaurants in 12 states and with territories immediately available across the country, Toppers plans to reach 700 stores in the U.S. within 10 years. Toppers is committed to quality and consistency throughout the system, and plans to maintain corporate ownership of 25 percent of all locations while the brand expands to continuously improve on best practices and product development. Toppers fanatics love the brand’s fresh, handmade and customizable pizza baked in about 6 minutes and delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high quality toppings, and the brand’s signature line of flavored Topperstix and baked Buffalo wings. In 2014, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S and QSR Magazine listed the company as one of the year’s Best Franchise Deals. For more information on how to join the rapidly growing Toppers family and for a sneak peek into the Toppers experience, visit http://www.toppersfranchise.com/.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America is the nationwide network of 200 food banks that leads the fight against hunger in the United States. Together, we provide food to more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries and meal programs in communities across America. Feeding America also supports programs that improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit http://www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

# # #

*Every $1 donated to Feeding America helps secure up to 11 meals on behalf of local member food banks. Toppers Pizza guarantees a minimum of $50,000 to Feeding America and member food banks, November 01, 2016 through April 30, 2017.