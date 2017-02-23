SpatialKey “Being culture-led is central to our success at SpatialKey and we’re honored to receive this esteemed recognition.” Tom Link, Founder and CEO of SpatialKey explains.

SpatialKey Inc. (SpatialKey) was recently ranked on Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures 2017 list, a comprehensive ranking of U.S.-based businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures created in partnership with culture management software and service provider CultureIQ®. SpatialKey secured 15th place in the Small Company category of Entrepreneur’s Top Company Cultures list. SpatialKey is recognized for creating an exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations, and directly impacts company success.

SpatialKey builds technology that simplifies how insurers gain insights from information, and is a pioneer of geospatial insurance analytics in the InsurTech space. Employees and leaders alike value SpatialKey’s unique remote culture, dedication to autonomy, mastery, and purpose; as well as relentless commitment to empowering insight through making data and analytics accessible to their clients.

“Being culture-led is central to our success at SpatialKey and we’re honored to receive this esteemed recognition.” Tom Link, Founder and CEO of SpatialKey explains. “Early on, our founders sought to understand why we had such a tight-knit and dedicated team. It was important for us to discover, articulate, and institutionalize the ways of being that we felt contributed to our satisfaction and success, so that we could maintain our culture as we grew—and so that we knew where to look when we inevitably stumbled along the way. Our values organically came about by recognizing the things that we have always been when we are at our best—courageous, supportive, smart, and collaborative. From these core behaviors, our values were born: come from a place of courage, stand for one another’s success, keep things smart and simple, and play well with others. That’s what we believe in and live as a company.”

"Great company cultures don’t happen on their own. They’re the result of great leadership, and a conscious effort to make everyone on a team feel engaged and important,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “The honorees on our 2017 list are proof that strong cultures make even stronger companies. Entrepreneurs at all levels can draw inspiration from them.”

The full list, presenting a total of 153 companies categorized as small, medium or large, is available on Entrepreneur.com. Core insights, behaviors and attributes that have helped to shape the high-performing cultures presented by the top companies are shared alongside practices to help other companies develop their own workplace environments.

"A high-performance culture leads not only to employee engagement but also to measurable business results," says Greg Besner, founder and CEO of CultureIQ. “These organizations show us that great companies start with great culture.”

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions and the answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core components of culture, such as collaboration, innovation and communication. The companies with the highest scores earned a place on the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before January 1, 2015, and be headquartered in the U.S.

To view SpatialKey in the full ranking, visit entm.ag/TopCultures