Healthcare Research & Analytics® (HRA®) in cooperation with Cure®, the pre-eminent publication and community for those in the fight against cancer, has produced a seminal study that asked cancer survivors and their caregivers what was important in their success. HRA will release top-line findings in a webinar, Defining Compassionate Care Through the Voices of Patients and Advocates that will air Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. EST. The 45-minute webinar will unveil some of the findings and implications in the syndicated study.

More than 4,000 respondents have participated in the survey, the results of which define compassionate care from a patient’s perspective. This work will help hospitals understand compassionate care perspectives from oncology patients and caregivers and help others in the fight to understand what is important for patients. This syndicated study defines what care is and what it looks like today.

Cure’s Director of Patient Education Marty Murphy said, “With all the drug discoveries in the last few years and the increasing availability of information, patients are eager to not only understand their diagnosis and treatment options but be part of the discussion.”

On March 2, the webinar will highlight the research and findings from the study presented by Murphy, and Lisa Rowe, Director of Research at HRA®. The discussion will include the perspective of a cancer survivor.

To register for the webinar, please visit: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1133128

