West Monroe Partners, a full-service North American business and technology consultancy, today announced the appointment of eight new directors. In addition, the firm has promoted four current directors to new roles.

“For a firm of our size and growth trajectory, it is critical that we always have our eyes on our leadership pipeline. That is one reason we refreshed our firm mission last year to focus on building the next generation of leaders,” said Kevin McCarty, CEO and president of West Monroe Partners. “Our strong annual growth creates exceptional opportunities for our people to step up and provide leadership for the various facets of our company. These director appointments and promotions reflect both our expanding leadership needs and outstanding individual contributions and commitments that enable us to deliver our uncommon blend of business consulting acumen and deep technical expertise in a collaborative, cohesive way.”

West Monroe Partners appointed the following new directors:

Danny Freeman, Energy & Utilities, Chicago, has helped numerous utilities undergo successful transformation to realize their smart-grid visions. He applies strategic and financial acumen to develop detailed business cases and financial models and then combines that with strong project management and communication skills to help clients deliver complex programs.

Brad Haller, Mergers & Acquisitions, Chicago, has extensive experience in leading due diligence, post-close merger integration, and value capture programs for strategic and financial buyers. He has advised buyers on more than 100 due diligence projects across many industries. He also served as the technology integration lead for a merger of the two largest release-of-information providers in the North America.

Greg Poffenroth, Customer Experience, Seattle, helps a wide array of clients develop forward-thinking customer experiences that leverage digital solutions to fulfill the brand promise and drive business value. He has substantial experience establishing new lines of business for digital advertising agencies. He is also a regular speaker on social media and related topics.

Brad Ptasienski, Advanced Analytics, Chicago, has spent his career delivering sustainable and transformational data solutions. From performing data assessments in support of mergers and acquisitions to running enterprise data strategy initiatives to implementing leading-edge analytics technology, Brad is a proven strategist and leader in the business intelligence space.

Nicole Shaver, Finance & Accounting, Chicago, is West Monroe Partners’ director of accounting. Nicole has developed from a staff accountant to a finance leader with responsibility for the core accounting function and processes, the firm’s annual financial planning process, and key business and reporting systems. She facilitated the transition in audit procedures as a result of the firm’s 2012 ESOP conversion, and she has supported integration of multiple acquisitions.

Jordan Sternlieb, Financial Services, Los Angeles, has been a leader in building West Monroe Partners’ Los Angeles office and expanding the firm’s West Coast footprint. He manages projects for top-10 US banks, major regional banks, and large credit unions, focusing on merger integration, change management, operational effectiveness, and program management.

John Stockamp, Financial Services, Seattle, leads that practice in the Pacific Northwest. His financial services experience includes leadership roles on more than 20 mergers and acquisitions, including the largest credit union merger in history. He also has led payment strategy and other complex transformational programs that include de-novo business line and product, back-office, and front-office optimization initiatives.

Jeremy Tancredi, Workforce Optimization, Columbus, applies methods engineering, including creation and implementation of engineered labor standards, to help clients streamline processes throughout their supply chains. In addition, he represents clients in labor union audits and serves an expert witness in labor arbitration. His career experience includes industrial engineering roles with two Fortune® 50 companies.

West Monroe Partners also promoted the following directors to new roles:



Sean Curran, Security & Infrastructure, Chicago, to senior director

William Hinde, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Chicago, to managing director

Kristin Irving, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Chicago, to senior director

Brian Paulen, Seattle office leader, to managing director

All appointments and promotions are effective March 1, 2017.

About West Monroe Partners

West Monroe is a progressive business and technology consulting firm that partners with dynamic organizations to reimagine, build, and operate their businesses at peak performance. Our team of more than 800 professionals is comprised of an uncommon blend of business consultants and deep technologists. This unique combination of expertise enables us to design, develop, implement, and run strategic business and technology solutions that yield a dramatic commercial impact on our clients’ profitability and performance. For more information, please visit http://www.westmonroepartners.com.