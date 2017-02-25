Hot Southwest Nebraska Properties Featured in New Real Estate Website

Colson Agency Inc. has launched a new website for buyers wanting to take advantage of the higher demand for real estate in Southwest Nebraska.

At colsonagency.com, owner-broker John Engbrecht opens some of the best Southwest Nebraska properties to buyers looking to live or invest in an area of robust growth.

Real estate in Southwest Nebraska:

Market prices for irrigated crop ground classes have remained steady.

Southwest Nebraska is home to a vast expanse of rolling hills and flatlands, many of which can be converted into working ranches with cow operations, hunting, or guest property.

Not just cornfields:

Years of experience in Southwest Nebraska real estate have taught Engbrecht that there’s more to the area than cornfields, cattle, prairies, and rolling hills that make it ideal for agriculture.

He says, “This is where you go to get away from the city. Aside from our rich ranching heritage, we have progressive, friendly, and sports-loving communities. We have vibrant and historic downtowns too.”

Housing options are similarly diverse, he adds, pointing to the availability of single-family homes, ranch-style homes, executive homes, and farmhouses. Rental properties include homes and apartments. Parcels of land are also available for home construction.

About Colson:

Colson Agency Inc. began by servicing the property needs of Chase, Dundy, and Perkins counties. With Engbrecht at the helm, the firm extended its coverage to Hayes, Lincoln, Hitchcock, Keith, Red Willow, and Kimballand Banner counties. It also developed a large network of brokers, real estate professionals, and service providers.

The firm specializes in agricultural real estate, as well as commercial and residential properties. It provides clients with hard data and professional advice to help them make informed buying decisions.

The team is made up of sales agents Derek Russell and Carrie Terryberry, along with office managers Katie McCoy and Kara Engbrecht.

Visit http://colsonagency.com/ or call (308) 882-4909 to learn more about the kind of Southwest Nebraska real estate you can live in, invest in, or explore recreational options on. The Colson Agency Inc. office is located at 701 E 12 St., Imperial, NE.