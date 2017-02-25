Landmark Upper East Side Townhouse Goes on Market for $26Million

The Jackson-Lieblein Team does more than sell homes, we sell a lifestyle.

A pre-war townhouse in the Upper East Side is now open for viewing. 3 East 63rd St., a landmark building, is entering Manhattan’s luxury real estate market at a list price of $26 million just as New Yorkers are celebrating the January 1st opening of Phase 1 of the Second Avenue subway.

“The timing is fortuitous,” says the Jackson-Lieblein Team’s Wendy Jackson, an associate broker and senior vice president of international sales at Nest Seekers International.“We’re thrilled to represent this gorgeous townhouse in the midst of all the fantastic developments in the Upper East Side.”

Pre-War Beauty in a Historic District

The townhouse at 3 East 63rd Street is a low-rise landmark elevator building with five floors and a basement. It was built in 1910 and last remodeled in 1988. It retains its original pre-war details, such as hardwood flooring, base and crown moldings, and ceilings 11 to 15 feet high.

Located just off Fifth Avenue in Lenox Hill, it has 11 residential units and a laundry room. Its north and south facing units receive plenty of natural light, and some command views of Central Park. Each floor covers about 2,500 square feet.

“This townhouse has everything going for it,” says Jackson. “The location is unbeatable. It’s on a quiet, tree-lined street, just steps away from prep schools, luxury department stores, and fine dining restaurants. It’s in one of New York City’s largest historic districts, and the neighborhood has long had a reputation for affluence and refinement.”

The building is being sold as an income-producing property and as a single-family home.

About the Jackson-Lieblein Team

The Jackson-Lieblein Team,founded by Wendy Jackson and her partner Ben Lieblein, is comprised of licensed real estate professionals who work with a support staff, an onsite sales team, and a privately hired public relations agency. In addition to buyer and seller representation, the team offers property management services.

“The Jackson-Lieblein Team does more than sell homes, we sell a lifestyle,” says Jackson. “We understand the importance of confidentiality when working with high-profile clients, and we protect their privacy each step of the way.”

Wendy Jackson has been a real estate professional for over 15 years, with over $400 million in luxury property sales in New York and international markets. She consistently ranks among Nest Seekers International’s top 10 producers.

Benjamin “Ben” Lieblein is also one of Nest Seekers International’s top producers who now works from the Los Angeles office and serves the firm’s clients from both NY and LA. He has more than $220 million in sales transactions.

Visit jacksonlieblein.com or call 646-443-3735 for more information on the New York, Los Angeles, and global luxury real estate markets.