Joseph Klinge with Luxury Estates International and Las Vegas, Nevada recently completed the luxury home sales and marketing training course offered by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing®.

The marketing program, which trains residential real estate professionals on selling and marketing to the affluent, covered topics such as: demographics of the affluent, lifestyle segmentation, trends and amenities in today’s luxury home product, and creating a marketing plan for the multi-million dollar property.

“Agents who take our intensive training and become members of The Institute are professionals who are actively working to differentiate themselves within real estate by fine-tuning their expertise and competencies in the luxury niche,” said Amanda Hammer, Director of Membership at The Institute.

“Through training and membership within our organization, they are exemplifying their dedication to better understanding and serving the needs of the affluent buyer and seller and are dedicated to providing the exceptional service that the affluent have come to expect.”

New insight into the luxury home market:

Klinge has been in real estate since 2002 and specializes in the luxury home market. His website can be viewed at JosephKlinge.com.

“The training provided me new insight about luxury home marketing, helped me polish my skills, and provided valuable networking contacts with other agents in adjacent markets who specialize in luxury properties,” said Klinge.

“In addition, I am a licensed Luxury Home Specialist with designations from the Luxury Home Council and Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. My real estate brokerage is Luxury Estates International and I am excited about an opportunity to fulfill this market’s real estate needs – whether it’s selling an existing home, buying a new residence, or relocating.”

Joseph Klinge at Luxury Estates International will share insights into the current state of the Greater Las Vegas luxury real estate market by phone at (702) 245-2149 or by email at joseph(at)josephklinge(dot)com.