West Monroe Partners, a full-service North American business and technology consultancy, today announced the appointment of five new directors in the firm’s Midwest region. In addition, the firm has promoted three current Chicago-based directors to new roles.

“Building the next generation of leaders is our purpose and our passion—a purpose that has been a vital part of our organization from the beginning but one that we have brought back to the forefront as we continue to grow and expand our world-class capabilities,” said Doug Armstrong, senior managing director and the firm’s Chicago office leader. “Our new directors have embraced the leadership challenges we placed before them—helping us build a firm poised to provide even more opportunities for those coming along behind them. Each one exemplifies what we envision in the next generation of West Monroe leaders.”

West Monroe Partners appointed the following new directors:

Danny Freeman, Energy & Utilities, Chicago, has helped numerous utilities undergo successful transformation to realize their smart-grid visions. He applies strategic and financial acumen to develop detailed business cases and financial models and then combines that with strong project management and communication skills to help clients deliver complex programs.

Brad Haller, Mergers & Acquisitions, Chicago, has extensive experience in leading due diligence, post-close merger integration, and value capture programs for strategic and financial buyers. He has advised buyers on more than 100 due diligence projects across many industries. He also served as the technology integration lead for a merger of the two largest release-of-information providers in the North America.

Brad Ptasienski, Advanced Analytics, Chicago, has spent his career delivering sustainable and transformational data solutions. From performing data assessments in support of mergers and acquisitions to running enterprise data strategy initiatives to implementing leading-edge analytics technology, Brad is a proven strategist and leader in the business intelligence space.

Nicole Shaver, Finance & Accounting, Chicago, is West Monroe Partners’ director of accounting. In 10 years with the firm, she has developed from a staff accountant to a finance leader with responsibility for the core accounting function and processes, the firm’s annual financial planning process, and key business and reporting systems. She facilitated the transition in audit procedures as a result of the firm’s 2012 ESOP conversion, and she has supported integration of multiple acquisitions.

Jeremy Tancredi, Workforce Optimization, Columbus, applies methods engineering, including creation and implementation of engineered labor standards, to help clients streamline processes throughout their supply chains. In addition, he represents clients in labor union audits and serves an expert witness in labor arbitration. His career experience includes industrial engineering roles with two Fortune® 50 companies.

West Monroe Partners also promoted the following directors to new roles:



Sean Curran, Security & Infrastructure, Chicago, to senior director

William Hinde, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Chicago, to managing director

Kristin Irving, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Chicago, to senior director

All appointments and promotions are effective March 1, 2017.

About West Monroe Partners

West Monroe is a progressive business and technology consulting firm that partners with dynamic organizations to reimagine, build, and operate their businesses at peak performance. Our team of more than 800 professionals is comprised of an uncommon blend of business consultants and deep technologists. This unique combination of expertise enables us to design, develop, implement, and run strategic business and technology solutions that yield a dramatic commercial impact on our clients’ profitability and performance. For more information, please visit http://www.westmonroepartners.com.