West Monroe Partners, a full-service North American business and technology consultancy, today announced the appointment of three new directors in its West Coast offices.

“One of our key goals has been to increase our size and presence on the West Coast so that we can position our teams closer to clients. In doing so, we have created tremendous new career and leadership opportunities for our people,” said Tom Bolger, Senior Managing Director of Strategic Growth. “Each of our new directors has played a critical role in building and distinguishing West Monroe’s capabilities across the region and within their local communities. These outstanding professionals exemplify our next generation of leaders.”

West Monroe Partners appointed the following new directors:

Greg Poffenroth, Customer Experience, Seattle, helps a wide array of clients develop forward-thinking customer experiences that leverage digital solutions to fulfill the brand promise and drive business value. He has substantial experience establishing new lines of business for digital advertising agencies. He is also a regular speaker on social media and related topics.

Jordan Sternlieb, Financial Services, Los Angeles, has been a leader in building West Monroe Partners’ Los Angeles office and expanding the firm’s West Coast footprint. He manages projects for top-10 US banks, major regional banks, and large credit unions, focusing on merger integration, change management, operational effectiveness, and program management.

John Stockamp, Financial Services, Seattle, leads that practice in the Pacific Northwest. His financial services experience includes leadership roles on more than 20 mergers and acquisitions, including the largest credit union merger in history. He also has led payment strategy and other complex transformational programs that include de-novo business line and product, back-office, and front-office optimization initiatives.

West Monroe Partners also promoted Seattle office leader Brian Paulen to managing director. As co-founder of Madrona Solutions Group, Brian has long demonstrated outstanding entrepreneurial and organizational leadership capabilities—skills that once earned him recognition as one of the region’s top business professionals under the age of 40. Since joining West Monroe, Brian has continued to elevate his leadership, assuming responsibility for West Monroe’s second-largest office and serving as a member of the Board and Executive Team. He oversees the firm’s fast-growing Seattle team of more than 80 people. In addition to building the office’s traditional strengths in the banking and private equity sectors, he has extended the Seattle office’s capabilities and reputation into new industries, such as healthcare. Brian also holds a leadership role on employee ownership and inclusion and diversity.

All appointments and promotions are effective March 1, 2017.

About West Monroe Partners

West Monroe is a progressive business and technology consulting firm that partners with dynamic organizations to reimagine, build, and operate their businesses at peak performance. Our team of more than 800 professionals is comprised of an uncommon blend of business consultants and deep technologists. This unique combination of expertise enables us to design, develop, implement, and run strategic business and technology solutions that yield a dramatic commercial impact on our clients’ profitability and performance. For more information, please visit http://www.westmonroepartners.com.