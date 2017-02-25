CountryWide HR Partners with Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP

CountryWide Holdings announced today that it has formalized a partnership with Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP (MMM), a law firm based out of Atlanta, GA that specializes in employment law and other special counsel, including contingent labor practice. In this new partnership, CountryWide Holdings will work closely with Mark Zisholtz, Head of the Contingent Practice Group at MMM, to manage cases, and review and negotiate contracts, among other legal services.

“We are very excited to add Mark’s industry experience to our legal efforts and move forward with MMM as a trusted partner who will support CountryWide’s strategic business goals,” said Mr. Zach Collier, CEO of CountryWide HR. Mark Zisholtz has spent his career in the PEO, payroll, employment law, and contingent labor spaces, building a robust practice focused on compliance, counseling, and strategic positioning with clients across the country.

After spending time with Mr. Collier and other executives, Mr. Zisholtz believes that the CountryWide Holdings group of companies is poised to grow and disrupt the marketplace. “Zach is a visionary and a hard worker. He exerts the right balance of innovation and business development in a rapidly changing marketplace. He is entrepreneurial and determined to build credibility and superior service. Despite experiencing some growing pains as a result of CountryWide HR’s rapid growth, Zach has relentlessly stressed customer service and operational excellence. These are the same qualities I see in very successful leaders and companies,” Mr. Zisholtz said.

Before partnering with MMM, CountryWide HR's former General Counsel and Executive Vice President, Theodore "Ted" G. Bryant, Esq. recently became Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of SUNZ Holdings. “Ted was a major contributor to the success of CountryWide since joining in mid-2015. His knowledge and experience in the insurance carrier space was greatly beneficial to CountryWide,” said Zach Collier. Steve Herrig, CEO of SUNZ Holdings, and CountryWide HR’s partner in workers’ compensation insurance, also praised Ted. "We are very excited to add Ted to the dynamic senior leadership team already in place at SUNZ," said Herrig. "His experience in the PEO and Staffing industries, as well as the insurance business, provides context that will be helpful throughout our organization.”

ABOUT COUNTRYWIDE HOLDINGS

Headquartered in Orlando, FL, CountryWide Holdings dba CountryWide HR is a national, single-source provider of customized HR outsourcing solutions for the underserved blue collar, gray collar, and staffing industries. As a Professional Employer Organization (PEO), CountryWide HR’s integrated solutions help employers keep pace with their business needs across all stages of growth, like cost containment, risk management, and improved performance, by providing a high-quality product with industry-leading technology, and a dedicated customer service team.

Related Links

http://www.countrywidehr.com

ABOUT MORRIS, MANNING & MARTIN, LLP

Morris, Manning & Martin is an AmLaw 200 law firm with national and international reach dedicated to the constant pursuit of their clients’ success. MMM provides clients with optimal value, by combining market-leading legal services with a total understanding of their needs to maximize effectiveness, efficiency, and opportunity. MMM enjoys national prominence for its real estate, corporate, litigation, technology, healthcare, intellectual property, energy and infrastructure, capital markets, environmental, international trade, insurance, and timberland and forest products practices. MMM has offices in and around Atlanta, Raleigh-Durham, Savannah, and Washington, D.C. The firm also has a business development office in Beijing, China and a strategic alliance office in São Paulo, Brazil.

Related Links

http://www.mmmlaw.com