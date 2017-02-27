Brainsy, Inc. announced the launch of the Spelling Coach ECN (https://spellingcoach.expertcallingnetwork.com), an Expert Calling Network (ECN®) and knowledge-sharing platform connecting expert spelling coaches with aspiring and competitive spellers.

“Spelling bees represent the quintessential American contest,” stated John Miao of Brainsy, Inc., and Business Development Director of the Spelling Coach ECN. “With the launch of the Spelling Coach ECN, individual competitive spellers located anywhere in the US can now consult one-on-one with a champion speller or expert coach to study or glean competitive strategies directly from that spelling coach.”

The development of the Spelling Coach ECN was inspired by the participation of John Miao’s daughter, Bernadette, to the 2015 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. “Her spelling bee adventure was a great gift to our family and will be forever cherished in our memories,” stated Miao.

The Spelling Coach ECN is a cross between a personal spelling / training tool and an online marketing platform for spelling coaches. At the core of the Spelling Coach ECN are community discussions and Q&A and for the coaches are personalized profiles, promotional tools, and the patented InCall® transactional calling platform.

Gifted and talented students across the US participate in competitions of mental athletics of various types for memory, math, and spelling. Competitively selected from a pool of more than 11 million students, fewer than 300 participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee each year and some former Scripps champions are coaches on the ECN. Some of the expert spelling coaches included in the launch of the Spelling Coach ECN:

Amber Born, 4th Place in 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee; 2012, 2011, 2010 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Dev Jaiswal, 4th Place in 2015 Scripps National Spelling Bee; 2012 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Cooper Komatsu, 7th Place in 2016 Scripps National Spelling Bee, Champion of 2016 North American School Scrabble, 7th Place in 2016 California Geography Bee.

Rahul Krishnaswamy, 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee, North South Foundation Regional Pronouncer.

Sylvie Lamontagne, 4th Place in 2016 Scripps National Spelling Bee, 9th Place in 2015 Scripps National Spelling Bee, and Champion of 2016 Spelling Bee of China's Global Champions Spelling Challenge.

Snigdha Nandipati, 2012 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion.

Chetan Reddy, 7th Place in 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee, 22nd Place in 2012 Scripps National Spelling Bee; 2011 & 2010 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Christal Schermeister, 10th Place in 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee, 22nd Place in 2012 Scripps National Spelling Bee, South Florida Regional Pronouncer.

Expert spelling coaches participating in the Spelling Coach ECN will set their own rates for phone discussions which can range from as little as 15 minutes to one hour in duration. By hiring an ECN Coach, aspiring spellers can get tips and training during one-on-one phone calls,

In conjunction with the launch, the Spelling Coach ECN is accepting applications from prospective spelling coaches and advertising sponsors.

About Brainsy, Inc.

Brainsy offers patented Software as a Service (SaaS) to power knowledge sharing networks for private companies, trade associations, professional societies and other membership organizations. Deploying a Brainsy powered Expert Calling Network (ECN) under their own brand, organizations can showcase mentors or subject matter experts while earning non-dues revenue. Brainsy is backed by successful entrepreneurs-turned-Angels and is a portfolio company of TomorrowVentures, founded by Alphabet (formerly Google) Chairman, Eric Schmidt. More information is at: http://www.brainsy.com