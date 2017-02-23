Coming off the indie film festival circuit in six cities, Kensho at the Bedfellow written and directed by Brad Raider will be widely available on iTunes, March 8, bringing an intensely personal message of inspiration to audiences looking for subversive and transformative entertainment. Set in New York City, Kensho (a Zen term meaning “awakening”) follows playwright turned doorman of The Bedfellow Hotel, Dan Bender (Raider), as he’s reeling from the death of his little sister. In a sex-and-drug filled odyssey through Manhattan, his desperate search for fulfillment reunites him with childhood love Kate Darrow (Kaley Ronayne in a star-making performance), and ultimately, catalyzes a consciousness-expanding journey of hope and self-discovery.

The “extraordinary” and “deeply cinematic, visual odyssey” (Seattle Screen Scene) was shot on a $200k micro-budget in 29 days on two coasts with 35 locations including the Highline Elevated Park, the Duane Street Hotel, the International Rescue Committee, and the Rubin Museum of Art in which the film recently played at the museum’s inaugural film of its BRAINWAVE: Perception series.

“My intention as a filmmaker has been to craft not only a fiercely entertaining story, but also a transformative film that has the potential to enliven the awareness of a global, multi-demographic audience,” said filmmaker Brad Raider. “Cinema has the unrivaled power to shift perspective -- even, perhaps, to expand human consciousness. What do filmmakers say when they have the attention of an audience? And to what extent is it their responsibility to say something of value?

“Dan Bender’s journey in the film is our collective one. His search for freedom and fulfillment is universal as we navigate an increasingly complicated (though not necessarily connected) world. Telling his story expresses my resolve that motion pictures can uplift, inspire, and catalyze a profound examination of our human experience.”

Stars of the film and their recent work include: Kathryn Erbe and Mara Davi - both on Broadway, Kaley Ronayne on Public Morals, Gotham, and Quarry, Danny Deferrari starring in Madoff, Grainger Hines on The Knick, and Dana Ashbrook in the new Twin Peaks.

Kensho at the Bedfellow picked up two Best Feature Film awards at the Spirit Quest Film Festival in Pennsylvania and the Equality International Film Festival in California. Kensho was also one of only a handful of films worldwide asked to participate in the first Conscious Film Convergence at the Illuminate Film Festival in Arizona -- a summit designed for filmmakers whose intention is to make consciousness-driven (and consciousness-expanding) films.

The film is proud to have partnered with the The International Rescue Committee based on their depiction of this exceptional organization in the film: “When we partnered with The IRC back in 2013, I committed to giving a percentage of net profits in the film to their incredible, humanitarian work around the world,” said Raider. “Their refugee resettlement program (which is a central storyline in Kensho) is the gold standard in over 40 countries and 29 US cities, helping millions upon millions survive, recover, and regain control of their future. In light of recent news, I’m even more emboldened today to make that contribution meaningful.”

Raider’s work as an actor, filmmaker and theatre artist is rooted in a deep fascination with consciousness expansion and its practical integration with daily life. Having practiced and studied the art of meditation for the last decade as protégé to Vedic master Thom Knoles, he now teaches individuals and companies to meditate through his company MDT8. As a leader in the Vedic Meditation community, Raider has a vast network of meditators and yogis (many of whom contributed to and are supporters of the film). The meditation community is growing exponentially and the film's cast, crew, producers, and investors are populated by meditators as their practice became an integral part of the film’s genesis, production, and completion.

A graduate of Tisch School of the Arts at NYU, Raider also serves as co-artistic director of his LA based theatre company, Red Dog Squadron (co-founded by Psych’s James Roday). His film and television credits include starring roles on short-lived series, network pilots, and independent features.

