Bright Pattern, the cloud contact center company that makes omnichannel communications simple, announced it has expanded its presence in ANZ with the launch of a local cloud point of presence providing access to several local telecom providers such as Telstra, Optus and Kordia.

This expansion to the ANZ market is part of a larger global strategy to meet the market demand for global deployments and address the demand from local business for omnichannel cloud contact center services. Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center software is currently used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

The new point of presence will benefit local enterprises and global companies serving the ANZ market with faster deployment times, enhanced voice communications and improved regional compliance. Local enterprises will enjoy accelerated innovation delivery from Bright Pattern’s direct upgrade schedule.

By utilizing local phone numbers and taking advantage of local infrastructure follow-the-sun extended hours of operation are now easier to manage with overflow and reporting using the new point of presence.

"We are disrupting the Asia-Pacific cloud contact center market as part of our global strategy," said Konstantin Kishinsky, Bright Pattern CEO. "The Australia-New Zealand point of presence closely follows our recent deployment in Japan."

Bright Pattern’s cloud contact center software helps to simplify multichannel customer service for customers, agents and contact center managers.

