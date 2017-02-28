Aiming to provide insights to global cement majors seeking opportunities in Africa’s infrastructure projects, the summit organizer is inviting His Excellency Jean Claude Brou, Minister of Industry and Mines, Cote D'Ivoire to deliver an Opening Address on ‘Ivory Coast’s Infrastructure Development Plan to Propel the Economy Forward’.

Among the top presenters at the summit are prominent cement manufacturers from Africa including –

Dr. Abdu Mukhtar, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Dangote Industries sharing ‘Dangote cement story – lessons learnt’ and Xavier Saint-Martin-Tillet, CEO, LafargeHolcim Côte d’Ivoire and Zineb Zeryouhi, BD Director, LafargeHolcim Maroc Afrique sharing their views on Africa's Cement Market’ specifically its Côte d'Ivoire projects. Also presenting are Njombo Lekula, Managing Director - International Operations, PPC with an update on their Investments across Africa while Khalid Iben Khayat, General Manager, CIMAF presents Investment Plans & Development in Africa and experience of operating in Ivory Coast.

Perspectives on ‘Changing Landscape in East Africa’s Cement Sector’ by Ronald Ndegwa, Managing Director, Savannah Cement, talks on ‘Africa’s Changing Landscape & Construction Trends’ by Deloitte and ‘Innovative Financing Solution In Africa’s Cement’ pinpointing on risks and returns, access to finance, financing challenges by African Development Bank Group are also in the program.

Localized Cement Production with Pfeiffer Ready2grind in Sub Sahara/West Africa – Gebr. Pfeiffer

Dry-Mix Mortar Technology – Wacker Chemicals

Supplying Gypsum from Mauritania to the West African Cement Industry: Opportunities and Challenges – SAMIA

Dry bulk shipping trends : implications for cement and clinker shipments into Africa - Marvel International Management & Transportation Co.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the event’s sponsors are Gebr. Pfeiffer (exhibitor), WACKER Group and exhibitors are BWF Envirotec, The Intercem group, Fives, La Sacherie Moderne Sa, Chryso SAS, Claudius Peters Projects, CEMENGAL, BEUMER Group, ASEC, TTL FRANCE, CETEC and Ventilatorenfabrik Oelde.

