Current Meditation, a new meditation concept based in Phoenix, announced today that it will soon begin franchising throughout the U.S. starting this spring. Current Meditation focuses on “meditation for the modern world,” with the mission to help bring the practice of meditation mainstream. Current Meditation will be the first meditation concept in the U.S. offering franchising opportunities, setting the new standard for the health and wellness industry. Current Meditation’s innovative business model solely provides meditation classes and creates a welcoming space that provides accessibility, convenience and ease to the ancient practice.

Current Meditation was created by three families who have been early pioneers in other successful franchising concepts including Massage Envy, European Wax Center and Amazing Lash Studio.

“After very different meditation experiences, we became inspired to create a meditation concept to fill the void that currently exists in the industry,” said Ross Weisman, president and chief executive officer of Current Meditation. “We launched Current Meditation with the bigger vision to introduce mindfulness to as many lives as possible.”

Current Meditation’s curriculum is designed to integrate the deepening body of scientific research that shows the physiological and cognitive benefits of meditation and to make the practice approachable to individuals who might not have otherwise incorporated it into their health and wellness routine. Offering guided meditation group classes, similar to traditional group fitness classes, Current Meditation’s instructor-led sessions include new ways to practice, such as its signature Aerial Meditation class.

Classes are consistently available seven days per week, making it easy for anyone to fit mental fitness into their busy schedules. Current Meditation’s unlimited monthly membership further encourages consistent practice, in addition to its single class and package rates.

“We are excited to bring this practice to more people in cities all around the country,” said Bob Weisman, Current Meditation’s vice president and chief business development officer.

Designed in partnership with a nationally recognized retail and brand consultancy firm, FITCH, the 2,000-square-foot Current Meditation studio features custom décor and furniture creating a space flow that is inviting and fosters community. The space also features calming architectural elements and innovations, such as controlled lighting and proprietary sound proofing to develop a unique multi-sensory experience.

By introducing meditation in a modern, thoughtfully designed studio with a simple focused curriculum, Current Meditation aims to reach a wide audience of people at every skill level to help them tap into the benefits of meditation and improve their quality of life.

To learn more about Current Meditation, please visit http://www.becurrent.com. To learn more about regional development and franchising opportunities, please contact Bob Weisman at franchising(at)becurrent(dot)com.

