Etiya announces Telaura Suite 8.0 at Mobile World Congress 2017

Etiya, the leading independent software vendor providing telco customer relationship management (CRM), catalogue-driven BSS/OSS, social CRM and big data analytics, unveiled release 8.0 of its award-winning showcase product Telaura Suite at Mobile World Congress 2017.

New features of Telaura Suite 8.0 include a configurable product analytics dashboard to provide near-time product campaign performance and decision support for product life cycle; and open, multi-platform support with Oracle Database Server, Postgre SQL Server, MySQL Server, Oracle Weblogic Server, and Glassfish Server.

A significant new development is that Telaura Suite now includes features of Serdoo, Etiya’s artificial intelligence-based customer service management tool. Using sentiment analysis and natural language processing (NLP) technology, Serdoo’s autonomous learning product recommendation engine can handle simple customer enquiries submitted in any text format (SMS, email, chatbots and social media). Hybrid human-enriched learning — based on intervention from customer service representatives when the autonomous system is unable to resolve a customer enquiry — then helps add context to customer behaviour, allowing the system to learn the desired outcomes that correctly meet customer requests.

The benefit of this to service providers is that they can scale their customer service department without adding more staff, providing a high level of customer experience.

