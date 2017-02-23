On Independence Day, LlamaRepublicaDominicana.com challenges Dominican expats to show how proud they are of being Dominicans. The challenge does not come alone, but with an offer: 27% OFF to call any number in the Dominican Republic, landlines or mobiles. The offer is valid on February 27, when customers will pay 1.6¢/min instead of 2.2¢/min, when calling landlines, and 5¢/min instead of 6.9¢/min, when calling mobiles.

Besides the challenge, LlamaRepublicaDominicana.com invites all Dominican expats to join the Facebook contest hosted by LlamaRepublicaDominicana.com’s Facebook page. The question to be addressed is “What do you miss the most about the Dominican Republic?” By sharing the thing or the people or the feeling they miss the most, Dominican expats automatically enter the raffle for $10 free Voice Credit, which they can use to make international calls to the Dominican Republic. The contest is open starting February 23 until February 27.

The Voice Credit service offered by LlamaRepublicaDominicana.com is intuitive and easy to use, calls can be placed from:



any phone, using the access numbers

any computer, through the Web Call application or

any smartphone, as LlamaRepublicaDominicana.com offers a free app, for both iOS and Android devices, called KeepCalling.

In addition to the Voice Credit service, LlamaRepublicaDominicana.com also offers its customers the possibility to help their loved ones back home by refilling their mobiles. The process is fast and secure and the credit reaches its destination instantly. The operators available for top ups to the Dominican Republic are: Viva, Claro, Orange, Tricom, and Moun.

The mission of LlamaRepublicaDominicana.com is to bring people together, no matter the distance, because no distance is too long if people stay connected. That’s why all the services the website offers are a great solution for keeping a close relationship with everyone living back home in the Dominican Republic. This is mainly due to:



the customer-focused approach, based on safe and easy to use services

the frequent special offers: bonuses on international top ups or discounts on international calls

the great Customer Service available 24/7, both in English and Spanish.

Customers who want to stay connected to the news and offers launched by LlamaRepublicaDominicana.com can follow its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LlamaRepublicaDominicana.

About LlamaRepublicaDominicana.com

LlamaRepublicaDominicana.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. In 2015 the company registered a revenue increase of over 200% from 2011 to 2014.