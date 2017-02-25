Dehumidifying expert launches new website to coincide with growth

Over the last two decades, the company has gone from strength to strength

dehum, the dehumidification expert, has launched a brand-new website to help celebrate 21 years of global success. The company designs, installs and services complete humidity control and accelerated drying solutions across a multitude of industries.

The website has been designed to mirror both the company’s growth and of course its increasing importance, both within the UK and across the world. The new website will provide a stellar first port of call for visitors looking for a specialist approach, be it for a new drying and humidity control process or for improvements to be made to an existing process.

Not only is the website visually attractive but it also provides in-depth detail about each service provided, the innovative applications that have been designed and the state of the art products that the company install and service. However, that’s not where it ends. The easy to navigate site will also offer visitors something much more – accurate and professional advice direct from the experts.

Mark Rhodes, Director of dehum, said, “Over the last two decades, the company has gone from strength to strength. Working with some of the most high-profile global companies as well as smaller SMEs and enterprises, we have built up an enviable portfolio. This website gives us a new place to showcase our achievements and to shout about our excellent service. We have exciting plans coming throughout the year, and we are confident that our new website will provide us with the perfect outlet to communicate to our existing customers and to potential customers too.”

As a pioneer in the field, dehum has made a number of innovative advancements across a range of industries. Preventing aircraft and automotive parts from corroding, installing the perfect conditions for lithium battery manufacturing, and accelerating the ‘drying’ process during the production of foam carpet underlay and jelly based confectionery are just a few examples. Fulfilling precise humidity control standards required within industries such as electronics, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, utilities, and windfarms means dehum is the supplier of choice within these sectors. Ensuring the preservation of museum artefacts, self-storage units and classic cars are some of the other areas that dehum deal with.

The new website has been expertly crafted to highlight these areas. The site also demonstrates how the company uses its engineering expertise, experience, and skillset to design unique applications that are based on calculated psychometrics.

To find out more about dehum and their impressive solutions, visit the new website: http://www.dehum.com/