The Only Analytics Solution for SMB Portal Tracking

The CardioLog Analytics team is happy to announce that SaaS Analytics for SMBs (Small to Medium size businesses) are now available.

WIth these special SharePoint & Office 365 reports, SMBs can



Increase productivity

Expand your community

Identify user challenges

Improve portal ROI

CardioLog Analytics SaaS for SMBs is service-based solution with sophisticated reporting integrated with Power BI and coupled with state of the art optimization and engagement tools. With a seamless setup effort, CardioLog Analytics SaaS is available with a variety of premade reports, enabling your small business to immediately understand what your portal adoption levels are, what your scope of content is, and how well your search schema is working. CardioLog Analytics aims to provide SMBs with a holistic toolbox to address overall portal challenges by monitoring engagement levels, portal resources, internal collaboration, productivity, adoption and more.

CardioLog Analytics SaaS for SMBs offers a unique combination of sopisticated reporting and optimization tools. With CardioLog SaaS, small and medium-size business will have the powerful tools necessary to create, measure, understand and optimize SharePoint. Additionally, you’ll be able to improve portal performance, boost ROI and actively engage with your users.

As a service-based solution, there is no need to install any software or deploy any complicated IT configurations, and users can finally execute strategies without waiting on prolonged development execution times.

For more info on SaaS Analytics for SMBs, contact info(at)intlock(dot)com