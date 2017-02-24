Mobile and fixed telecom infrastructure leaders, investors and advisers are meeting with other Telecom, Media and Tech leaders to assess global growth, merger and acquisition strategies at TMT M&A Forum 2017 in London on March 28-29.

Key speakers from TDF, Cellnex, Eurofiber, Digital Bridge, Arcus Infrastructure Group, euNetworks, Axion, CityFibre and Wireless Infrastructure Group, are among those featured on infrastructure panels at the event which gathers CEOs, CFOs, CSOs and Heads of M&A from telecom, media and technology leaders, investment bankers, investors and advisers.

“The mobile and fixed communications infrastructure sector is changing rapidly across Europe and globally and mergers and acquisitions will play a major role in growth and development of the leading operators, “ said Dominic Lowndes, Managing Director, TMT Finance. “The TMT M&A Forum provides a great opportunity for mobile infrastructure operators to meet with a range of other telecom, media and tech leaders as well as investment bankers and advisers to establish the deals and partnerships for the next phase of growth”

The event, which is now in its fifth year, has been expanded to two days this year to meet demand as convergence drives more deals across the telecom, media and tech sectors. Several sessions tackle infrastructure investment in mobile, fixed and satellite.

Key discussion points include:



How will mergers and acquisitions change the communications infrastructure sector?

Assessing business models for sale and leaseback of mobile towers

Optimising Infrastructure management and financing

Assessing ROI for ownership of next generation networks and services

Building partnerships across Telecoms, Media and Tech

A maximum of 350 senior executives can attend the event which is Chatham House Rules with no media permitted.

Companies represented include: Amazon, Altice Group, Axion, Actility, Arqiva, Arcus, BT, Endemol, Etisalat, Google, Vivendi, Millicom, Scripps, TDF, Cellnex, Eurofiber Group, Metronet, Pakistan Telecom (PTCL), AMC Networks International, Modern Times Group (MTG), UBS, Standard Bank, Credit Suisse, Orange, Warburg Pincus, ARM, CityFibre, EY, euNetworks, ING Bank, Wireless Infrastructure Group, FTI Consulting, Vitruvian Partners, MediaGamma, All3Media, Societe Generale CIB, Permira, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Hardiman Telecom, HumanEyes Technologies, Mountain Partners, Deliveroo, Data4 Group, CompareEuropeGroup, Deutsche Bank, Star, Roche, INMARSAT, Moat, Investment42, Lloyds Bank, OpenX, Digital Bridge Holdings, Klarna UK, BBC Worldwide, Trivago, Google, Linklaters, Flexenclosure, Bupa, EE, Rakuten Institute of Technology, Manx Telecom, Funding Circle, Blippar and Zegona Communications.

For more information, go to http://www.tmtfinance.com/merger/programme