The Stuart Weitzman store, Hamburg; design Fabio Novembre DuPont™ Corian® is proving to be a valuable solution for retail applications for many reasons – not least of which is its design versatility and long term functionality.

Hall 2, Stand D31, Euroshop (5.-9. March, 2017, Dusseldorf)

When the international trade world assembles for Euroshop in Düsseldorf from 5 to 9 March 2017, it will be treated to a showcase of high-end design and architecture applications from DuPont™ Corian®. From inspiring ranges of colours based on unique manufacturing technologies, to high-tech designs incorporating mobile charging functionality, to awe-inspiring lighting solutions, each of the fascinating installations on show will demonstrate the superior beauty and versatility of Corian®.

In hall 2, stand D 31, DuPont will welcome visitors at the unique Illumination Bar. The illuminated body of this fascinating structure invites interaction with guests. The material is laser-etched with an intricate pattern, and illuminated with colour-changing LEDs that change colour when someone touches the surface or leans against the bar. Formed to resemble an ice block, the bar stuns with its unusual form and, when not illuminated, has a monolithic, pure white look. The bar was designed and fabricated by Corian® Quality Network partner werk 5, Berlin.

DuPont’s display at Euroshop 2017 also focuses on the latest colours of Corian®, produced using proprietary manufacturing processes. The company’s DeepColour™ Technology allows the production of advanced materials in dark colours, which provide superior colour depth and wear resistance as well as improved fabrication properties. To date, this exclusive range encompasses fascinating black, brown and grey hues. The equally innovative Fusion™ Technology enables a range of colours featuring random veining and particles in a solid tone matrix. Called Earth Heritage, this collection was inspired by primordial layers, wild landscapes, and plants and roots emerging through the earth’s surface. These eye-catching patterned colours make a bold statement in both residential and commercial spaces.

In addition, DuPont™ Corian® has developed a new, practical, reliable and easy to install solution – ‘Corian® Charging Surface’ – which combines the superior beauty and functionality of Corian® with wireless recharging capabilities for smartphones and tablets. This is enabled by a state-of-the-art unit, based on induction technology, which directly delivers a charge through the material. Thanks to this feature, it is possible to create solutions which offer wireless recharging but have a completely smooth, monolithic look. As a special service to Euroshop visitors, Corian® features a cube made of Corian® in Glacier White colour, equipped with this technology, where visitors can wirelessly recharge their mobile devices – an on-trend feature for today’s retail environment.

DuPont™ Corian® is proving to be a valuable solution for retail applications for many reasons – not least of which is its design versatility and long term functionality. Completely homogenous and non-porous, it is easy to clean and maintain, and very hygienic. It is also fire rated, resistant to graffiti, UV and weather conditions and – should any damage occur – the material is repairable. Corian® can be joined with invisible seams as well as thermoformed, laser-etched, engraved and printed, and is available in an extensive colour palette of more than 100 fascinating hues

About DuPont™ Corian® - First created as a high performance material for kitchen and bathroom worktops, DuPont™ Corian® is now - thanks to its unique combination of functionality, versatility and beauty - a leading global brand among surfacing materials for interior design and architecture. Over the years, DuPont has transformed DuPont™ Corian® high-tech surface into an exceptional design tool for every application you can imagine. Kitchens, bathrooms, lighting, furnishing, façades, seating, radiators, home automation, touch control surfaces: today, DuPont™ Corian® can be found almost everywhere in commercial, residential and public space environments.

About DuPont - DuPont has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com

The DuPont Oval logo, DuPont™, Corian®, Endless Evolution, the Endless Evolution logo, DeepColour™ and Fusion™ are registered trademarks or trademarks or copyrighted material of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company or its affiliates. Only DuPont produces Corian®. Other logos, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

