Powered by Artificial Intelligence, Wysdom uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to continuously increase its knowledge and understand customer needs. It has analyzed millions of actual customer questions over many years, making it the market’s most effective enterprise digital care solution.

According to CrowdCare customers, a majority of subscribers now prefer to contact their service provider through digital channels, such as a mobile apps, Facebook, Twitter or web chat. By responding in an automated manner, these companies can avoid having a customer service rep behind every single interaction, decrease the time required for subscribers to receive an answer, deflect potential calls and empower consumers to communicate via their preferred digital channel.

In partnership with CrowdCare, this tier one provider is committed to implementing a single digital care engine that will listen to all customer questions, quickly review thousands of data points to deliver the right answer and ensure consistency across all digital channels. This visionary strategy will ensure that its subscribers receive the same high level of service across all current and future digital care channels.

“We are proud to be supporting one of Canada’s largest service providers in blazing a trail of innovation in customer communications and leading the way in delivering the ultimate service experience for their subscribers,” said Ian Collins, CEO and co-founder of CrowdCare. “Automated digital care must go well beyond returning a list of potential answers for a customer to painstakingly search through until they find what they need or give up and contact a live agent. By adding context to NLP technologies, Wysdom learns to provide the right personalized information and delights customers with quick, accurate answers.”

By implementing Wysdom as part of their customer care strategy, subscribers of this tier one provider are getting the right answers to questions about their accounts, billing and device-related issues, wireless products and services. More than half are happy with the speed and accuracy of the information that Wysdom provides. This improves the overall customer care experience, ensures a higher degree of subscriber satisfaction, lowers support costs and improves operational efficiency.

“Wysdom is the only multi-channel solution that is purpose built for telecommunications carriers to combine natural language with big data to deliver the best answers directly to subscribers,” adds Collins. “We are proud to be extending our intelligent digital care for the enterprise across multiple channels and lines of business at this leading Canadian communications and media company.”

