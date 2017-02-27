Since 2013 OMNIC worked in stealth mode with system integrators providing unique innovative solutions for worldwide companies such as Hugo Boss, Philips, Alexander McQueen, Collection premiere, Breitling etc.

For 2017, OMNIC has shifted its approach and has begun working directly with clients. This change of strategy improves the service for the customers and allows a much more cost effective pricing model that is ideal for large clients and allows to create a high level end products. In support of this initiative, OMNIC has brought in eight world-class consultants from such spheres as retail, fashion, marketplace, logistic, fintech, and e-commerce to create turnkey solution for their clients.

This is the next step in the evolution of OMNIC products that were successfully launched last year. In 2016 OMNIC launched three private label products that had been in development for three years in R&D department.

Trade Show Next Platform

B2B eCommerce Social Platform that was designed for trade shows to connect and engage their customers even more effectively. It allows clients to grow and expand their business, providing tangible and on-going value for the suppliers and buyers.

Parcel Lockers

White label Self Service Post Offices that allow shoppers to optimize their time by getting their packages delivered at the self-service point of pickup of their choice, available for extended hours. When ordering goods via home shopping catalogues, channels or online stores, there is no need to go to the post office to pick them up, or wait around for delivery. All orders will be dispatched to the nearest parcel terminal, creating ease of pick up while simplifying the logistics for retailers and shipping services.

PaaS B2C Marketplace

It's a “white label” eCommerce system for operation fully under private brand. It includes price management, CRM, inventory management systems, supplier integration systems and logistic services, as well as marketing tools. It was created for online companies who want to add value for their customers while optimizing efficiency.