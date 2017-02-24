Telecom operators, their investors and advisers, will explore new opportunities for growth in verticals such as health, media, finance and tech at the TMT M&A Forum 2017 in London on March 28-29.

The rapidly converging digital economy presents opportunities for traditional telecom operators and other digital communication service providers to significantly boost revenues from offering services in adjacent markets.

“A key challenge for operators is whether to build, partner or buy to enter and grow in these adjacent vertical sectors,” said Dominic Lowndes, Managing Director of TMT Finance, the event organiser. “We have developed the TMT M&A Forum programme to ensure all options are discussed and we have digital leaders represented from a range of companies such as Bupa, Roche, Antidote, ARM in Health; Vivendi, Endemol Shine, Scripps, BBC and Baofeng in Media as well as the representatives from telecoms, infrastructure, investment banking, investors and advisory.”

350 senior executives are expected to attend the 2017 event including CEOs, CSOs, CFOs, Heads of M&A, Investment Bankers, Private Equity investors, legal and professional advisers which has been expanded to two days this year to meet demand as convergence drives more deals across the sector.

Key sessions at the event include: Telecom and Media M&A Strategies; TMT M&A; Enterprise Cloud Consolidation; Digital Transformation through M&A; Datacentres and Hosting; TMT Infrastructure M&A; Health; Mobile Towers; TV, Video, Broadcast and Satellite; Digital Leaders; Financing TMT LBOs; Regulation and Risk in TMT M&A; Digital Disruption; Fintech; Mobile Money and Banking; M2M and the Internet of Things; Artificial Intelligence; Virtual Reality; Investor Strategies and IT Services and Software.

Companies represented include: Amazon, Altice Group, Axion, Actility, Arqiva, Arcus, BT, Endemol, Etisalat, Google, Vivendi, Millicom, Scripps, TDF, Cellnex, Eurofiber Group, Metronet, Pakistan Telecom (PTCL), AMC Networks International, Modern Times Group (MTG), UBS, Standard Bank, Credit Suisse, Orange, , Warburg Pincus, ARM, CityFibre, EY, euNetworks, ING Bank, Wireless Infrastructure Group, FTI Consulting, Vitruvian Partners, MediaGamma, All3Media, Societe Generale CIB, Permira, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Hardiman Telecom, HumanEyes Technologies, Mountain Partners, Deliveroo, Data4 Group, CompareEuropeGroup, Deutsche Bank, Star, Roche, INMARSAT, Moat, Investment42, Lloyds Bank, OpenX, Digital Bridge Holdings, Klarna UK, BBC Worldwide, Trivago, Google, Linklaters, Flexenclosure, Bupa, EE, Rakuten Institute of Technology, Manx Telecom, Funding Circle, Blippar and Zegona Communications.

TMT M&A Forum 2017 takes place in London on March 28-29, gathering key industry, finance and advisory executives to discuss global opportunities for partnership and investment across telecoms, media and tech.

For more information, go to http://www.tmtfinance.com/merger/programme