VirtuOx, http://virtuox.net/, a Home Respiratory Diagnostic provider announces today a new product VirtuTrack for healthcare companies.

VirtuTrack is an innovative device that tracks medical equipment in the patient’s home that they rent or lease from Durable Medical Equipment (DME) providers. The tracking device attaches to medical equipment and automatically sends data daily to VirtuOx. In turn, VirtuOx can see if the medical equipment is turned on and if it is plugged into an electric outlet.

DMEs have a recurring problem with patients not using and/or losing the equipment they rent or lease. This can cause poor health outcomes in patients. Plus, it can generate huge financial losses for DMEs.

Kyle Miko, Founder and COO for VirtuOx and licensed respiratory therapist says “With VirtuTrack you will be able to monitor patient compliance to any medical device which can improve health outcomes, reduce hospital readmissions and eliminate risk of losing equipment.”

VirtuTrack’s real time notifications enables DMEs to monitor unused high-cost equipment such as noninvasive ventilators and negative pressure wound therapy and immediately call patients to re-educate them on its proper use. The device will also allow DMEs to replace oxygen transfilling systems with more cost-effective gas portability systems for patients who do not require and/or use higher-cost equipment.

VirtuTrack can also tell DMEs when the equipment is lost. The device will ping the VirtuTrack portal every hour with its location. This benefit can save DMEs tens of thousands of dollars each year from not having to buy new equipment to add to the inventory of devices they lose. Plus, DMEs can re-lease the equipment not in use and found, thereby boosting their revenues and profits.

“At first our home oxygen patients were very mobile outside their home and required many refills of oxygen so we delivered an expensive home transfilling oxygen system. Over time, their disease progressed and limited their mobility out of their home so they no longer used this equipment. Unfortunately, we had no way of knowing this so the equipment just sat there. We were always having to buy more of these expensive oxygen transfilling systems for new patients for the same scenario to occur! Now, with VirtuTrack we can monitor patient’s non-usage and deliver them regular cylinders and re-purpose the transfilling system to a new patient. We are now able to reduce our capital expense while still providing great service to our patients!” Greg Arneaud, Founder and CEO, ISD Health Solutions, Trinidad

VirtuOx will showcase VirtuTrack at Medtrade in Las Vegas on February 27.

For more information, visit http://virtuox.net/ or call 877-337-7111 x329.

About VirtuOx

VirtuOx is the largest Home Respiratory Diagnostic provider in the United States. Plus, it is the nation’s leader in pulse oximetry and home sleep testing. It also sells state-of-the-art, cost effective vertically integrated FDA approved devices. Go to http://virtuox.net/ or call Kyle Miko at 877-337-7111 x329 or email kyle.miko(at)virtuox(dot)net to learn more.