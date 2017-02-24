SearchBlox is KMWorld Trend-Setting Product of 2016 SearchBlox offers the easiest migration path for Google Site Search with a web based configuration console and zero coding required for integration of search results.

SearchBlox Software, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise search, sentiment analysis and text analytics solutions today launched new hosted search plans designed to offer an enhanced replacement for the Google Site Search product. Google announced that they would discontinue the sale of the Google Site Search product from April 2017.

SearchBlox’s new offerings all run on high performance cloud infrastructure and come with 24x7 support as standard. In addition to crawling websites, SearchBlox Cloud Search can also automatically extract content from PDF and Microsoft Office documents and make them available for search.

SearchBlox has migrated more than 100 customers from Google Search Appliance (GSA) to the SearchBlox Enterprise Search platform and now offers the same level of functionality and performance on the cloud for Google Site Search customers for reliable search services.

“SearchBlox offers the easiest migration path for Google Site Search with a web based configuration console and zero coding required for integration of search results” said Timo Selvaraj, Co-Founder and VP of Product Management at SearchBlox. “Combined with our best in class 24x7 support and migration services for customers, what used to take weeks of developer time in setup and integration now takes hours to get running.”

About SearchBlox

SearchBlox is a leading provider of enterprise search, sentiment analysis and text analytics solutions based on Elasticsearch and Apache Lucene. More than 400 customers in 30 countries now use SearchBlox to power their websites, intranets and custom search applications. Founded in 2003, SearchBlox was created to provide customers with simple, affordable solutions for their data management needs including web-based administration and integrated data connectors to index enterprise and web content.

In 2015 and 2016, SearchBlox won recognition from KMWorld as a trendsetting product, and we are proud to stand out in the marketplace for enterprise search and text analytics. SearchBlox Software, Inc., is privately held and is based in Richmond, Virginia, USA. For more information, visit https://www.searchblox.com/.