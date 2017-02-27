Doctor’s memoirs link childhood experiences to success

...parents can envision how various rearing practices can be the difference between their child's achievement and failure.

Robert E. Burke, MD, PhD, had a successful career as a pediatrician and vice-chairman of a large medical group. But his impoverished upbringing and life experiences could have led him down a much different path.

In his book, “Beyond the Quest to Become a Physician: Insightful and Inspirational Tales of Parenting, Perseverance and Pediatrics,” Dr. Burke shares a personal account of the tribulations he encountered on his path to becoming a doctor. He also provides information supporting the link of brain development and life experiences to success in adulthood.

“Through my personal stories and expertise,” Burke said, “parents can envision how various rearing practices can be the difference between their child’s achievement and failure.”

Dr. Burke believes that children’s futures are dependent upon the cognitive, social, economic and emotional opportunities afforded them by parents, siblings and the communities in which they live. He also argues that the role of government is to provide optimal healthcare and educational opportunities for all children, not just the ones who come from rich, powerful or well-connected families.

“Intrinsic motivation and self-introspection are crucial for achieving personal and professional success,” Burke said. “Finding one’s reason for living and believing in something more important than our titles and possessions are both paramount to finding happiness.”

“Beyond the Quest to Become a Physician”

By Robert E. Burke, MD, PhD

ISBN: 978-1-4808-3984-7

Available at the Archway Publishing and Amazon

About the author

Dr. Robert Burke cared for thousands of children in his thirty-three-year career as a pediatrician. He was a solo pediatrician in a small, rural town in Pennsylvania and, later, served as vice-chairman and associate professor for a large multispecialty group associated with a medical school in Temple. Texas. He is also the author of “Photo Journey: Baby’s First Year,” a book that provides parents with a visual and verbal overview of the developmental changes and parental challenges during a child’s first year of life.

