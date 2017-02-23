Calypso Communications Wins 2017 Best of Business Award

We are honored to be recognized for our work in the state of New Hampshire

Calypso Communications, an integrated creative and public relations studio, recently received New Hampshire Business Review’s 2017 Best of Business Awards (BOB) for “Best Public Relations Agency.” Chosen by NHBR readers, the BOB Awards celebrate the best New Hampshire companies in more than 90 business-to-business categories.

“We are honored to be recognized for our work in the state of New Hampshire,” said Houssam Aboukhater, Managing Partner of Calypso. “While we provide both strategic and tactical support to companies across the nation in a variety of industries, we are partial to helping businesses in New England reach their marketing and PR goals. I am proud of our team in achieving this recognition.”

For the past 17 years, Calypso has successfully served New England and multinational clients across diverse industry and service sectors. Recently, the agency expanded into Maine with an additional office to further its presence in New England and better support its work for Maine-based clients in need of strategic PR, marketing, design, and business development services.

A celebration honoring current and past BOB award winners will be held March 2, 2017 at the Grappone Center in Concord, N.H. More than 3,500 voters cast ballots to select this year’s winners. Additional information about the award celebration can be found at http://www.nhbr.com/BOB-Awards/.

About Calypso Communications

Calypso Communications is an award-winning premier public relations studio that combines strategy, content, and creative to solve business challenges. For 17 years, Calypso has delivered radical acts of communication to local, regional, and global companies across a wide array of sectors, including energy, health care, sporting goods, technology, and higher education. With offices in Portsmouth, N.H. and Portland, Maine, the Calypso team of experts uses an integrated communications approach to help clients achieve their objectives.