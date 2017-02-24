Swift Financial’s Contact Centers have been recognized for customer satisfaction excellence by the J.D. Power Certified Contact Center Program in the live phone channel. Swift Financial is a leading provider of working capital exclusively for small businesses and has provided more than $1 billion in funding to growing companies nationwide.

“Small businesses need partners that take the time to really understand their business,” said Ed Harycki, founder and CEO of Swift Financial. “Business owners want to make the right decision for their companies, especially when it comes to working capital. They want to talk to someone who invests in understanding their business and their unique situation. That’s what sets us apart.”

According to J.D. Power, “This achievement is a clear demonstration of Swift Financial’s customer-focused operation, which is a significant differentiator in this competitive and complex industry.”

“Providing an exceptional customer service experience is foundational to our organization. We are thrilled to be recognized by J.D. Power,” said Harycki. “I am proud of our team. They are a passionate group of individuals committed to helping our customers. This is tangible proof of their pursuit to always go above and beyond, and I want to thank them for their contribution in earning this honor.”

As part of its evaluation, J.D. Power conducted a random survey of Swift Financial customers who recently contacted the company’s contact centers in Conshohocken, PA, and Wilmington, DE. A contact center must also perform within the top 20% of customer service scores, which are based on benchmarks established in J.D. Power’s cross-industry customer satisfaction research.

The research criteria include the customer service representatives’ courtesy, knowledge and concern for the customer; promptness in speaking to a person; and timely resolution of the problem or request.

“The ability to speak to someone directly about your account in a timely fashion is unheard of nowadays,” said Jeremy Ryan, owner of Poke2Go. “My Swift Financial account representative was attentive to my account and the communication, whether it was on the phone or online, is second to none. I had a wonderful experience!”

To become certified, Swift Financial’s contact centers successfully passed an evaluation of dozens of best practices that encompass their integration of Voice of the Customer and Voice of the Employee insights into their business operations.

The Certified Contact Center Program, which was launched by J.D. Power in 2004 as the Certified Call Center Program, evaluates overall customer satisfaction with live phone interactions and helps organizations in various industries increase their efficiency and effectiveness by establishing and continually updating leading practices for handling service calls. The program certifies a call center’s operations in three areas: live phone channel, IVR self-service channel and Web self-service channel.

For more information on the Certified Contact Center Program, please visit http://www.JDPower.com.

About Swift Financial

Swift Financial’s mission is to unleash the potential of small businesses by providing them with the working capital they need when traditional banks fall short. Swift’s platform rapidly assesses the health of a business, allowing businesses to get a decision within minutes, with funding as fast as one business day. Swift Financial combines its innovative data analytics with a relationship-focused customer experience to deliver a streamlined funding process and personalized approach.

Swift is backed by Sutter Hill Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Third Point Ventures, First Round Capital, and SV Angel. To learn more about Swift Financial’s business funding products and to get a free, no obligation instant quote call 1-888-923-0007 or visit http://www.swiftfinancial.com.

Contact Information:

Kelly Henry

Head of Corporate Communications

Swift Financial

302-356-4028

media(at)swiftcapital.com