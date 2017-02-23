Maronda Homes planning New Phases and Communities for Columbus

Birmingham Home Design, located in Maronda Homes Columbus Communities I love my home! The rooms are so big that sometimes I get really excited... I could take the apartment I lived in and put it into my master bedroom and still have room to move about! -Mary, Maronda Homeowner

As U.S. home resales surged to a 10-year high in January, buyers are finding a persistent shortage of properties available for sale a big obstacle. Columbus area new home builder Maronda Homes has a plan for that, announcing its expansion of new phases in several communities in the Tri-County area.

As existing home sales across the Columbus region continue to rise, buyers are finding that building is a preferred route as existing homes last only days on the market. Maronda Homes is expanding its popular communities in some of the regions fastest growing communities to keep up with demand.

Legacy estates in Pataskala is currently the newest expansion planned with the community already pre-selling the newest phase to beat back popular demand for new single family homes in Licking county.

With the Johnstown-Monroe School District’s newest elementary school opening this fall a new phase of 44 home sites will be expanded into Maronda Homes’ growing Leafy Dell community in Johnstown.

“Having a community of homes built around a new, state of the art school” said Mark Scheel, Division President of Maronda Homes Columbus, about the expansion in Johnstown “is really something that the local community is responding to. Children will be able to walk to school!”

With new phases planned in Marysville, Johnstown, Pataskala, Canal Winchester and London Maronda Homes is anticipating the need for new home construction that many are finding themselves drawn towards due to the low inventory in the current market.

Expansions are also on the horizon west of downtown as Grove City will see new sections open in the community of Autumn Grove. The new phase craze expands further down interstate 70 all the way to London Ohio, where the newest phase of Chevington Place will be available later this year.

Maronda Homes has been a family-owned and operated business for over four decades and in that time has been dedicated to building quality new homes at an affordable price, with unparalleled attention to customer service.