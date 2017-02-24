Military Spouse of the Year® Program Celebrates 10 Years Each 2017 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of Year® Branch winner is striving to improve the lives of others in their communities. Their work, efforts and messages are truly inspiring and simply outstanding.

Following another round of record internet voting from across the globe, the 2017 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® award presented by Military Spouse Magazine is excited to announce the Branch Winners and finalists for the overall title of Military Spouse of the Year®. Voting for the ultimate title will take place on March 2 at http://www.msoy.militaryspouse.com. The winner will be announced at a luncheon ceremony on May 12 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC in collaboration with National Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

Army: Cassaundra Martinez, Fort Belvoir

See her profile

Marine Corps: Jessica Rudd, MCAGGCC Twentynine Palms

See her profile

Navy: Joy Goodrich, NS Newport

See her profile

Air Force: Brittany Boccher, Little Rock AFB

See her profile

Coast Guard: Mary Nelson, District 7

See her profile

National Guard: Rhiannon Knutson, Minnesota

See her profile

“At Military Spouse Magazine, we are honored to give a voice for these amazing spouses to share their commitment, dedication and sacrifice,” said Suzie Schwartz, President of Military Spouse Programs. “Each 2017 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of Year® Branch winner is striving to improve the lives of others in their communities. Their work, efforts and messages are truly inspiring and simply outstanding.”

The Military Spouse of the Year® program represents millions of past and present military spouses who dedicate their lives and families to service of a grateful nation and give back to communities in need. This year’s contest began with more than 1,000 nominations across all military branches, and nearly 70,000 votes have been cast so far. The final day of voting will take place on March 2 at http://www.msoy.militaryspouse.com.

"Our nation's military spouses are 'the' most valuable unpaid individuals within the umbrella of the Department of Defense,” said Garry L. Parks, Lieutenant General, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.), Chairman, Armed Forces Insurance. “Being a military spouse requires a special kind of strong, independent and dedicated individual. This incredibly supportive group directly bolsters military forces around the globe. Beyond the love they exude for their serviceman or woman, the military spouse may be confronted with the need to raise children as a single parent, manage the home front during lengthy deployments, repair a broken washing machine and/or represent the family at a PTA meeting. Armed Forces Insurance wishes to applaud the many contributions of ALL who competed. Our nation’s Armed Forces is unquestionably stronger because of your selfless support!”

# # #

About Military Spouse:

Military Spouse is the leading destination for the nation's 1.1 million military spouses, who contribute to their communities, the military and each other every day. A division of Victory Media, Military Spouse provides online and print resources for military families on PCS, careers, education opportunities and family life. Follow us at militaryspouse.com, or on Facebook and Twitter.

Founded in 2001, Victory Media is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, entrepreneurial and education opportunities through its G.I. Jobs®, Military Spouse, Vetrepreneur®, STEM JobsSM and Military Friendly® brands. Learn more at http://www.victorymedia.com.

About Armed Forces Insurance:

Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) is the insurance company of choice for current and retired members of the uniformed services, their children, and Department of Defense civilians. Founded in 1887 by military leaders with a single mission: to protect the property of those who protect our nation, providing premium quality, competitively priced property and casualty insurance to military professionals throughout the Armed Forces. We know our members have unique circumstances and insurance needs, and we offer a level of personalized service that is unequaled in the industry-because Our Mission is YOU - and your peace of mind. The company also furthers our strong commitment to give back to military and local communities through important programs and sponsorships including the Great American Patriot Award at the Armed Forces Bowl, the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Award, the Vetrepreneur of the Year Award, and the Military Warriors Support Foundation. In early 2015, AFI established the Armed Forces Insurance Foundation to assist in educating the military community on a wide array of key personal financial topics to help them succeed. For more information, visit the website at http://www.afi.org or call 1-800-495-8234, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.‎

For more information or to arrange interviews, contact:

Suzanne Treviño or Brian O’Malley at Gordon C. James Public Relations

602-618-7857 or 602-274-1988

strevino(at)gcjpr(dot)com or bomalley(at)gcjpr(dot)com