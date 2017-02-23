The Institutes Remember Lawrence Brandon, CPCU, AIM, ARM

The Institutes are saddened to announce the passing of Lawrence “Larry” G. Brandon, former president and chief operating officer of The Institutes and as a Senior Trustee of The Institutes’ Board of Trustees, on February 20, 2017.

Brandon held degrees from the College of the Holy Cross and Temple University, as well as earned The Institutes’ Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU®), Associate in Management (AIM™) and Associate in Risk Management (ARM™) designations.

Starting his career as an underwriting trainee at USF&G, Brandon was ultimately promoted to vice president. While in this role, he established a relationship with The Institutes as a grader of exams. In 1974, Brandon began working full time at The Institutes, serving as director of planning and development. He eventually ascended to president and chief operating officer, roles he assumed until his retirement in 2001. Brandon continued to support and contribute to The Institutes even after retirement, serving on The Institutes’ Board of Trustees until 2006.

Throughout his career, Brandon authored several books, including Sound a Clear Call: Unveiling the Future of the Insurance Industry, Let the Trumpet Resound: The Insurance Industry in the 21st Century and Pathway to Progress: Life and Leadership in the 21st Century. He also received several honors, including the Franklin Award for outstanding achievement in and contributions to the insurance industry. In its 100th year anniversary edition of Leader’s Edge, The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers (CIAB) named Brandon as a “game changer,” honoring him for his work in shaping the insurance business and its leaders.

“Larry Brandon was indeed a game changer in the industry that we serve,” said Peter L. Miller, CPCU, president and CEO of The Institutes. “I am honored to have known him not only as a mentor, but as a friend. He was an integral part of my career and greatly influenced how I approach my role in the industry today. He will be greatly missed.”

A Funeral Mass for Larry Brandon will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. The Brandon family has requested that memorial donations be made to St. Maximilian Kolbe Church or the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

