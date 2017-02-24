Cruise Planners Reigns as a Top Travel Franchise for Women

Cruise Planners franchise owner, Jennifer Klingsmith prepares to embrace CEO Michelle Fee after being recognized for her work as a travel agent and foster parent. “Cruise Planners franchisees are able to have work-from-home careers in travel that fit their individual needs as business owners, women and travel enthusiasts,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and co-owner of Cruise Planners.

Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, has been recognized as a Top Franchise for Women on a newly debuted report by Franchise Business Review. The franchise rankings are based solely on first-hand experiences around franchisee satisfaction and performance.

“Cruise Planners is more than just a franchise, it is a nation-wide family of home-based travel agents,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and co-owner of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative. “Our franchise owners have our support in marketing, technology, business development and training, which all contributed to Cruise Planners’ recognition as a top franchise for women in the travel industry.”

Cruise Planners franchise owner, Jennifer Klingsmith prepares to embrace CEO Michelle Fee at Cruise Planners’ 2016 Convention in Miami, Fla. Klingsmith was recognized for her work as a travel agent and over time has fostered more than 100 children in her home. She says the Cruise Planners work-from-home business model allows her the flexibility to care for her family and sell travel.

Cruise Planners offers a unique business model and is ideal for women, including those seeking home business opportunities, those looking to supplement their family income and those interested in entrepreneurship. One franchise owner, Jennifer Klingsmith, has benefited from the home-based business model as a foster mother to more than 100 children in addition to having 5 children of her own.

"It's not easy having a large family plus working on top of that, but Cruise Planners makes it easy and you make it what you want it to be," Klingsmith said. “We spend our days with lots of kids' activities and we also have our travel business that we love!"

The Klingsmiths work-from-home travel business allows for flexibility. Running her home-based business out of their busy house in Indianapolis allows Jennifer to work when she can and take care of the children first.

"You have to be organized, use a calendar and be flexible, which Cruise Planners helps me do,” she said. “We love traveling with our special needs family!"

In addition to being one of the best franchises to own for women, Cruise Planners is ranked as a top women-owned business in South Florida. Co-owners Fee and Vicky Garcia, COO, are leaders in the travel industry and have been recognized for their accomplishments with awards such as EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year (Fee) and Top 25 Influential Business Women Award (Garcia) and serve on the boards of industry partners such as Royal Caribbean International, American Express Travel and Norwegian Cruise Line.

“As a mother and grandmother myself, I understand the importance and need for a career that has a flexible schedule,” Fee said. “Cruise Planners franchisees are able to have work-from-home careers in travel that fit their individual needs as business owners, women and travel enthusiasts.”

About Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative

