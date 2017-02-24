AP Breaks Ground on WatchGuard’s New Corporate Office in Allen

WatchGuard This new corporate headquarters has been designed to showcase our engineering capacity, increase our production work-flow efficiencies, and enable us to more easily attract and retain employee talent.

Today at 10:00, WatchGuard Video hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to officially kick off construction for a new office campus in Allen, TX. Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is serving as the contractor for this project, which is located at the intersection of Exchange Pkwy and Andrews Pkwy. in Allen.

Designed by GFF and managed by Fricks Construction Management, the project consists of a 2 story, 140,000 square foot office building which will serve as the new home for WatchGuard Video. The new headquarters will be able to accommodate approximately 500 employees. The entire office building will be finished out including offices, breakrooms, conference rooms, a training center, a high-tech engineering laboratory and a fitness center which includes an indoor racquetball court.

The first floor will house a manufacturing facility where WatchGuard Video’s in-car and body cameras will be assembled, and will also include a demonstration room to showcase WatchGuard Video’s leading technology for potential clients.

“This new corporate headquarters has been designed to showcase our engineering capacity, increase our production work-flow efficiencies, and enable us to more easily attract and retain employee talent,” stated Robert Vanman, founder and CEO of WatchGuard Video. “During the contractor selection process, AP stood out from the rest with an added level of professionalism and they demonstrated extensive experience with similar projects. We have great confidence in their ability to deliver a world class facility. Everyone at WatchGuard is tingling with excitement over this significant upgrade to our headquarters.”

“We are excited to partner with WatchGuard Video on this important project,” said Corbett Nichter, Senior Vice President with AP. “Our team is fully committed to the success of this project, both for WatchGuard Video and the surrounding community.”

Construction is currently slated for completion in the first quarter of 2018.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Adolfson & Peterson Construction is a U.S.-based, privately held firm that is consistently ranked among the top 50 construction managers and general contractors in the nation. Founded in 1946, the company has built longstanding commitments to the regions in which it operates and is known nationally for its innovative and collaborative approaches within the building industry. Adolfson & Peterson Construction serves the education, multifamily, healthcare, energy, commercial, municipal and senior living market segments from its offices in Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix. For more information, visit http://www.a-p.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Watch Guard Video

WatchGuard Video is the world’s largest manufacturer of law enforcement video systems, supplying in-car and body worn cameras along with evidence management software to nearly 1/3rd of all Law Enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada. The company is a four-time winner of the Dallas 100 award honoring the fastest-growing, privately held businesses in the Dallas area. In addition, WatchGuard was included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private American companies in both 2015 and 2016.