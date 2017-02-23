Ethisphere’s Global Ethics Summit Takes Stock of Company Culture

The connected class of leadership at the Global Ethics Summit offers a platform for leaders to not just benchmark with one another, but amplify practices that can serve as a tipping point for enhanced performance and discipline at any company.

The Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, makes ready to host the 9th Annual Global Ethics Summit when over 200 different companies and organizations will descend upon midtown New York City, March 15-16.

A Summit where over half the delegation traditionally includes executive level decision-makers necessarily means the best-in-class event committed to progressing the dialogue on corporate integrity. This year’s Summit will have additional concentration on ethical culture with a range of topics highlighting forward-thinking practices on how companies measure company culture and emphasize culture as the foundation for advanced performance and compliance program effectiveness.

Among the panel-driven discussions to examine the impact of company culture are:



Company Culture: Measuring the Integrity of Your Organization

Featuring leaders from GE, L'Oréal and Nardello & Co.

Fostering An Effective “Speak Up” Culture at the Company

Featuring leaders from Western Digital, Bayer AG and Western Union

The Value of Integrity: C-Suite Decisions, M&A and Culture

Featuring leaders from Dell and Boeing

Beyond the Hotline: A Culture of More Disclosure and Transparency

Featuring leaders from Ingredion, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) and University Hospitals

Leadership Through Diversity: Enhancing Company Values and Performance

Featuring leaders from Carnival Corporation & plc, Visa Inc. and U.S. Steel

“We know from the companies who are working with us and leveraging our Ethical Culture & Perceptions Assessment that culture is one of the top priorities for both the c-suite and the compliance teams that are charged with setting the tone for the entire organization,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Executive Vice President for Governance and Compliance at Ethisphere. “Companies are looking above and beyond traditional forms of engagement that do not often tell a complete story. Ethics and culture is, or should be, a true marriage within the organization. The connected class of leadership at the Global Ethics Summit offers a platform for leaders to not just benchmark with one another, but amplify practices that can serve as a tipping point for enhanced performance and discipline at any company.”

Connect with some of the most respected influencers in business today and share in the culture conversations at the Global Ethics Summit on March 15-16, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City: https://globalethicssummit2017.com/. On Tuesday, March 14, Ethisphere will celebrate the 2017 World’s Most Ethical Companies® at our annual Gala Dinner: https://wmegala.com. Registration is still open for both events.

