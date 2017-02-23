Palomar Modular Buildings will be exhibiting at the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) 2017 Annual Conference. The Conference is being held at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas from February 27, 2017 to March 3, 2017. The Exhibit Hall will be open on Tuesday February 28 for a Sneak Preview Event from 3pm until 6pm, and open from 10:30am until 5pm on Wednesday March 1.

Palomar will have a trade show display exhibiting the company’s education building solutions at booth 1320. Palomar Modular Buildings will be providing information on their selection of buildings for the public, private and charter education markets in Texas, including temporary or portable classrooms, and complete school campus complexes.

The Annual Conference is TASBO’s most comprehensive conference of the year. More than 3,000 school business professionals and decision-makers from around the state gather for five days of certification and continuing education sessions, captivating keynote speakers, an award luncheon and an exhibit hall showcasing more than 300 vendor booths.

About Palomar Modular Buildings

Palomar Modular Buildings manufactures advanced modular buildings for a range of industries including office, retail, healthcare, education and workforce housing. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in DeSoto, Texas, is staffed with a dedicated full-time workforce of skilled tradesmen and production managers has produced hundreds of modular projects from simple additions to complex new facilities.

# # #

If you would like further information about this press release or to schedule an interview with John Martin, please contact John Martin at jmartin(at)palomarmodular(dot)com or call 1-866-312-4032.