We Love You, Dutch Luv Day 2017 Dutch Bros donates over 1.7 million pounds of food to local community members in need on Dutch Luv Day.

Every Valentines Day is Dutch Luv Day, all Dutch Bros locations partner with their communities to show love to local community members in need of food. This year, Dutch Bros was able to raise $251,671 to support local organizations as they continue to provide healthy and nutritious food for those in need.

“We are so lucky to have amazing customers who support us when we ask,” said Dutch Bros Co-Founder, Travis Boersma. “When we are able to come together to support our communities it’s inspiring how much we can accomplish."

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, all Dutch Bros locations throughout the seven states in which the company operates donated $1 from every drink sold to local food organizations. These local organizations provide meals, food programs and assistance to local men, women and children who are in need of support. They provide support to community members in various ways, with a core mission at heart: to end hunger, as we know it.

Dutch Bros moved away from donating canned food on Dutch Luv Day to donating $1 from every drink sold two years ago. On average, $1 enables local organizations to purchase a plethora of healthy and nutritious food to local community members. This monetary donation not only saves them time from sorting through food that may be expired, or not up-to proper food standards, but also provides more meals for the community.

Last Dutch Bros donated $234,030, equaling over 1.6 million pounds of food, or over 1.3 millions meals to local organization. This year, with the help of its community, they were able to increase its donation by $17,641 for a total of $251,671. This donation will allow local organizations to purchase up to 1,761,697 pounds food.

“The fact that there are so many in our communities that are working and stretching to make ends meet,” continued Travis. “If we can help them access nutritious food that makes all of us at Dutch Bros smile.”

To see the donation totals, in alphabetical order by state and city, local organizations that Dutch Bros is supporting in 2017 on Dutch Luv Day, click here.

###

About Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros Coffee is the country’s largest privately held, drive-thru coffee company, with over 270 locations and over 7,000 employees in seven states.

Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas and a private-label, Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink.

The rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish. Every ingredient is measured, every process timed, and every cup perfected.

With a mission of, “Making a Difference, One Cup at a Time,” Dutch Brosdonates over $2 million annually to nonprofit organizations and local causes selected by local owner-operators.

Dutch Bros. Coffee is headquartered in Grants Pass, Ore., where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma—brothers of Dutch descent.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit http://www.dutchbros.com, like Dutch BrosCoffee on Facebook or follow @DutchBros on Twitter.

For Media Only Contact

Jen Wheatley, pr(at)dutchbros(dot)com, 541.226.7787