James Fischer Named Director of Lehigh University SBDC

James Fischer has been named director of the Lehigh University Small Business Development Center (SBDC). With over 35 years of experience in real estate and general business law, he brings diverse global experience in assets, leasing and transaction management to his new position.

“We welcome Mr. Fischer to the statewide network of Pennsylvania SBDCs, and we look forward to having him as part of our leadership team,” said Pennsylvania SBDC State Director Christian Conroy. “SBDCs are strong supporters of business growth and development and we are proud to have an experienced professional such as Mr. Fischer join our program,” he added.

Echoing his sentiments, Dean Georgette Phillips of the College of Business and Economics at Lehigh University, where the SBDC resides, stated “I am thrilled to have Jim Fischer at the SBDC.”

In his new role, Fischer will be responsible for delivering SBDC programs and services to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in the Center’s service area of Bucks, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton counties. In addition to providing direct business development support and managing a staff of six development professionals, he will also serve as an advocate for business development, expansion and retention in the region.

Before joining Lehigh University SBDC, Fischer was a senior fellow and general counsel for the Social Enterprise Institute at Elizabethtown College. As a research and development technical advisor at Elizabethtown, Fischer’s background in social impact investments and business advisory services helped develop and foster the growth of community projects and social enterprises.

Prior to Fischer becoming a Juris Doctor from New York University, he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from State University of New York at Buffalo followed by a Master of Arts in Anthropology from Cornell University.

About Pennsylvania Small Business Development Centers (SBDC)

The Pennsylvania SBDC network is the only statewide, nationally accredited program that provides high quality one-on-one consulting, training and information resources to empower new and existing businesses. SBDC consultants work with entrepreneurs in confidential, individualized sessions to help them with a range of business issues including testing a new business proposition, shaping a business plan, investigating funding opportunities, and much more. The SBDC program is a public/private partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and 18 universities and colleges across the Commonwealth. For more information on the Pennsylvania SBDC services and impact, please visit http://www.pasbdc.org.

