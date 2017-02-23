The international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP announced that five attorneys in the firm’s Atlanta office were included in the “Top 100” list in the 2017 edition of Georgia Super Lawyers. Additionally, Lori G. Cohen, Chair of the National Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice and Trial Practice, was listed on the “Top 10” list, ranking third overall. Cohen also ranked on the “Top 50 Women” list, making her the only attorney in Georgia named to all three top lists. Natasha L. Wilson, Vice Chair of the Atlanta Labor & Employment Practice, was also listed on the “Top 50 Women” list.

Overall, 40 attorneys from its Atlanta office were listed. In addition to those on the “Top 100” list, 25 attorneys were listed as Georgia Super Lawyers, and 10 were listed as “Rising Stars.”

Attorneys are chosen for inclusion in Super Lawyers based on a multiphase rating process that includes balloting, peer evaluation, and third-party research, according to Super Lawyers’ website.

The five attorneys in Greenberg Traurig’s Atlanta office named to the Super Lawyers “Top 100” list are:



Lori G. Cohen – Shareholder; Chair, National Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice; Chair, National Trial Practice Group; Co-Chair, Atlanta Litigation Practice

Ernest LaMont Greer – Co-President

David Long-Daniels – Shareholder; Co-Chair, Global Labor & Employment Practice; Chair, Atlanta Labor & Employment Practice

David I. Schulman – Shareholder, Intellectual Property & Technology Practice

Mark G. Trigg – Shareholder, Litigation Practice

The additional 25 attorneys recognized as 2017 Georgia Super Lawyers are:

James S. Altenbach – Shareholder, Corporate & Securities Practice

Allen D. Altman – Shareholder, Tax Practice and Trusts & Estates Practice

Theodore I. Blum – Atlanta Managing Shareholder; Co-Chair, Atlanta Corporate & Securities Practice

Cindy J.K. Davis – Shareholder; Chair, Banking and Finance Practice

John D. Elrod – Shareholder, Business Reorganization & Financial Restructuring Practice

Christiana Callahan Jacxsens – Shareholder, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice

Joel A. Katz – Atlanta Founding Shareholder; Atlanta Co-Managing Shareholder Emeritus; Chair, Global Entertainment and Media Practice

Michael J. King – Shareholder, Litigation Practice

David B. Kurzweil – Shareholder; Co-Chair, National Financial Institutions Practice; Chair, Atlanta Business Reorganization & Financial Restructuring Practice

Victoria Davis Lockard – Shareholder, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice

Ian R. Macdonald – Shareholder, Business Immigration & Compliance Practice

Margaret R. Marshall – Shareholder, Entertainment and Media Practice

Thomas J. Mazziotti – Shareholder, Commercial Litigation Practice

Kenneth M. Neighbors – Shareholder, Public Finance Practice

Stephen D. Palmer – Shareholder, Financial Institutions Practice

Erik S. Rodriguez – Shareholder, Labor & Employment Practice

Jess L. Rosen – Shareholder; Co-Chair, Atlanta Entertainment and Media Practice

Bobby Rosenbloum – Shareholder; Co-Chair, Atlanta Entertainment and Media Practice

Jeffrey M. Smith – Principal Shareholder, Corporate & Securities Practice

Gary E. Snyder – Shareholder, Corporate & Securities Practice

Sara Thompson – Shareholder, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice

Richard J. Valladares – Shareholder; Co-Chair, Atlanta Business Litigation Practice

Terry R. Weiss – Shareholder; Chair, Atlanta Securities Litigation Practice

Natasha L. Wilson – Shareholder, Labor & Employment Practice

Todd D. Wozniak – Shareholder; Co-Chair, National ERISA Litigation Group

The 10 attorneys recognized as 2017 Georgia Super Lawyers Rising Stars are:

Charles H. Crawford III – Associate, Business Reorganization & Financial Restructuring Practice

Marcella C. Ducca – Associate, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice

Joel Ross Feldman – Shareholder, Entertainment and Media Practice

Gabriel J. Fleet – Shareholder, Entertainment and Media Practice

Evan C. Holden – Associate, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice

Jessica Cabral Odom – Associate, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice

Jake Phillips – Associate, Entertainment and Media Practice

Joshua Portnoy – Associate, Litigation Practice

John R. Richards – Shareholder, Labor & Employment Practice

Sara Deskins Tucker - Associate, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice

