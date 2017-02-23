(PRWEB) February 23, 2017
The international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP announced that five attorneys in the firm’s Atlanta office were included in the “Top 100” list in the 2017 edition of Georgia Super Lawyers. Additionally, Lori G. Cohen, Chair of the National Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice and Trial Practice, was listed on the “Top 10” list, ranking third overall. Cohen also ranked on the “Top 50 Women” list, making her the only attorney in Georgia named to all three top lists. Natasha L. Wilson, Vice Chair of the Atlanta Labor & Employment Practice, was also listed on the “Top 50 Women” list.
Overall, 40 attorneys from its Atlanta office were listed. In addition to those on the “Top 100” list, 25 attorneys were listed as Georgia Super Lawyers, and 10 were listed as “Rising Stars.”
Attorneys are chosen for inclusion in Super Lawyers based on a multiphase rating process that includes balloting, peer evaluation, and third-party research, according to Super Lawyers’ website.
The five attorneys in Greenberg Traurig’s Atlanta office named to the Super Lawyers “Top 100” list are:
- Lori G. Cohen – Shareholder; Chair, National Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice; Chair, National Trial Practice Group; Co-Chair, Atlanta Litigation Practice
- Ernest LaMont Greer – Co-President
- David Long-Daniels – Shareholder; Co-Chair, Global Labor & Employment Practice; Chair, Atlanta Labor & Employment Practice
- David I. Schulman – Shareholder, Intellectual Property & Technology Practice
- Mark G. Trigg – Shareholder, Litigation Practice
The additional 25 attorneys recognized as 2017 Georgia Super Lawyers are:
- James S. Altenbach – Shareholder, Corporate & Securities Practice
- Allen D. Altman – Shareholder, Tax Practice and Trusts & Estates Practice
- Theodore I. Blum – Atlanta Managing Shareholder; Co-Chair, Atlanta Corporate & Securities Practice
- Cindy J.K. Davis – Shareholder; Chair, Banking and Finance Practice
- John D. Elrod – Shareholder, Business Reorganization & Financial Restructuring Practice
- Christiana Callahan Jacxsens – Shareholder, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice
- Joel A. Katz – Atlanta Founding Shareholder; Atlanta Co-Managing Shareholder Emeritus; Chair, Global Entertainment and Media Practice
- Michael J. King – Shareholder, Litigation Practice
- David B. Kurzweil – Shareholder; Co-Chair, National Financial Institutions Practice; Chair, Atlanta Business Reorganization & Financial Restructuring Practice
- Victoria Davis Lockard – Shareholder, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice
- Ian R. Macdonald – Shareholder, Business Immigration & Compliance Practice
- Margaret R. Marshall – Shareholder, Entertainment and Media Practice
- Thomas J. Mazziotti – Shareholder, Commercial Litigation Practice
- Kenneth M. Neighbors – Shareholder, Public Finance Practice
- Stephen D. Palmer – Shareholder, Financial Institutions Practice
- Erik S. Rodriguez – Shareholder, Labor & Employment Practice
- Jess L. Rosen – Shareholder; Co-Chair, Atlanta Entertainment and Media Practice
- Bobby Rosenbloum – Shareholder; Co-Chair, Atlanta Entertainment and Media Practice
- Jeffrey M. Smith – Principal Shareholder, Corporate & Securities Practice
- Gary E. Snyder – Shareholder, Corporate & Securities Practice
- Sara Thompson – Shareholder, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice
- Richard J. Valladares – Shareholder; Co-Chair, Atlanta Business Litigation Practice
- Terry R. Weiss – Shareholder; Chair, Atlanta Securities Litigation Practice
- Natasha L. Wilson – Shareholder, Labor & Employment Practice
- Todd D. Wozniak – Shareholder; Co-Chair, National ERISA Litigation Group
The 10 attorneys recognized as 2017 Georgia Super Lawyers Rising Stars are:
- Charles H. Crawford III – Associate, Business Reorganization & Financial Restructuring Practice
- Marcella C. Ducca – Associate, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice
- Joel Ross Feldman – Shareholder, Entertainment and Media Practice
- Gabriel J. Fleet – Shareholder, Entertainment and Media Practice
- Evan C. Holden – Associate, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice
- Jessica Cabral Odom – Associate, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice
- Jake Phillips – Associate, Entertainment and Media Practice
- Joshua Portnoy – Associate, Litigation Practice
- John R. Richards – Shareholder, Labor & Employment Practice
- Sara Deskins Tucker - Associate, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice
