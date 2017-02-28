Cadence gives us the ability to further automate processes and do the work one-time…right, explained Mesa’s CFO, Sherry Perry.

Mesa Cold Storage, a leading temperature controlled 3rd party logistics company serving the Southwestern U.S. has completed its phase I implementation of Cadence WMS. The comprehensive system went live in Q4 2016 and has rapidly produced significant operational improvements and customer service enhancements.

Cadence offers many advantages in a cold storage facility with its real-time, complete RF operational system. Customer service has been enhanced via the Cadence 24/7 web-access portal which frees service reps to resolve issues without tedious manual data entry. The system also automates service billing; provides electronic appointments and dock door scheduling; and systematically manages documents through Cadence Doc Link. Mesa’s EDI integration requirements are also provided by Cadence.

“Cadence gives us the ability to further automate processes and do the work one-time…right,” explained Mesa’s CFO, Sherry Perry. “We continue to value Cadre Technologies as a long-term partner.”

Mesa Cold Storage has worked with Cadre for many years, operating Accuplus 3PL WMS and LogiView logistics visibility and execution system.

“Mesa Cold Storage’s commitment to implementing the latest technology demonstrates their vision and leadership in the cold storage industry,” said Daryl Grove, Cadre’s executive vice president. “We look forward to working with Mesa as a customer for life.”

About Mesa Cold Storage

Mesa is headquartered in its 3.2 million cubic foot warehouse in Tolleson, Arizona and operates three additional cold storage facilities in Mesa, AZ; Albuquerque, NM and Fullerton, CA. The logistics company provides temperature controlled distribution, transportation, cross-docking, lumping/reworks, freeze-down and logistics consulting.

About Cadre Technologies

Cadre Technologies is a leading innovator of software for fulfillment and logistics operations including warehouse management, transportation management and online collaboration. Products include LogiView, SaaS based supply chain control tower, Cadence Warehouse Management System and Accuplus 3rd Party Logistics WMS. The company is based in Denver, Colorado with offices in Lenexa, Kansas and Baltimore, Maryland. Cadre is a FOG Software Group company, part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU). For more information, visit http://www.cadretech.com.