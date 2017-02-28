Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a provider of healthcare and human services software, announces that its web-based MediLinks solution for outpatient rehabilitation providers is contributing to the success of Columbus Therapy Associates in Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus Therapy Associates (CTA) provides pediatric outpatient occupational and speech-language therapy. CTA’s therapists perform comprehensive evaluations and individual and small group treatment for children of all ages at its private clinic and at off-site locations, including clients’ homes and local charter and private schools.

“Because the web-based system enables our therapists to document while they are with clients, even when the treatment is off-site, they have cut their reporting time in half. The therapists no longer have to jot notes by hand and write the reports later,” shared CTA co-owner Jody Cane, MA CCC-SLP. “This frees up time that they can spend planning for clients and consulting with families,” she added.

“It’s so rewarding to hear that our web-based MediLinks system is helping therapy providers care for their clients efficiently while also achieving better outcomes,” said Thomas Mann, Mediware president and CEO.

