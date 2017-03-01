TorchStone Wins Private Asset Management’s 2017 Security Award

At this year’s awards, PAM recognized TorchStone as the leading firm in the space. We were impressed by their team’s ability to provide a layer of protection around high-net-worth clients and family offices.”

TorchStone Global, a best-in-class risk management and security firm with expertise in family and corporate safety, is pleased to announce that it earned top security honors from Private Asset Management during their annual awards gala recently held in New York City. At the event, hosted by Private Asset Magazine, TorchStone was specifically cited as the best security solution for high net worth clients, acknowledging the firm’s continued success helping high net worth and Forbes 400 families proactively manage risk and enhance their personal security. Katherine Goh, the editor of Private Asset Magazine, commented, “Mitigating threats, physical, cyber or otherwise, is currently a key focus of the private wealth sector. At this year’s awards, PAM recognized TorchStone as the leading firm in the space. We were impressed by their team’s ability to provide a layer of protection around high-net-worth clients and family offices.”

Despite a record number of entries, a distinguished panel of experts who specialize in serving the financial and lifestyle needs of wealthy individuals and family offices singled out TorchStone for this coveted award. The rigorous evaluation process included an overview of TorchStone’s business model, its financial position, and its service-centric approach to client management. “It’s very gratifying to be recognized by those charged with safeguarding the wealth and lifestyles of high net worth families” noted David Niccolini, TorchStone co-founder and Executive Vice President, who was on hand in New York City to accept the award on behalf of the firm. “We’re honored by this award and look forward to building on this acknowledgment in the years ahead.”

In addition to past performance, TorchStone’s culture of constant innovation also helped it to stand out among a field of high caliber security firms that PAM had short-listed. Recent innovations include the addition of a licensed staff psychologist to provide critical guidance to individuals and families coping with emotionally charged issues ranging from cyber bullying to stalking. Torchstone has also created a bespoke cyber security program to help wealthy families, and their domestic staff, better understand and proactively manage their IT security vulnerabilities.

About TorchStone – TorchStone Global is a strategic security advisory firm uniquely focused on crafting tailored risk management solutions for affluent families, multi-national corporations, and high profile sporting events around the globe. The firm was co-founded by an individual steeped in high net worth family security, and seven years later that focus remains critical to the firm’s success. In fact, over that brief time period TorchStone has been engaged by more than 6% of the Forbes 400, as well as an array of high profile executives, entertainers, and athletes. The TorchStone mantra, The Business of Before™, speaks to its proactive posture and tailored white glove solutions designed to reduce risk before something bad happens. Additionally, the TorchStone team takes into account the unique needs of its clients to ensure that it has addressed any identified problems practically, without going beyond what is sensible. For more information, please visit: http://www.TorchStoneGlobal.com