The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) and the American Forest Foundation (AFF) have announced an exciting new partnership promoting well-managed and healthy family-owned forestland.

The two organizations have established a memorandum of understanding that helps ensure well-managed forests for the benefit of wildlife and people who enjoy them.

“AFF and NWTF share a strong commitment to promoting and maintaining the health of our forests,” said George Thornton, NWTF CEO. “This partnership will provide opportunities to strengthen our forests and the habitats they provide for wildlife, for sportsmen and for everyone to enjoy.”

The agreement establishes a partnership for cooperation and collaboration to promote active, responsible forest management and stewardship of family forests, particularly in overlapping focal areas between the AFF and the NWTF.

“Several recent studies have shown that one of the main reasons families own their land is to protect and improve wildlife habitat,” said Tom Martin, president and CEO of the AFF. “While some manage their land for wildlife habitat, a large percentage acknowledge they could be doing more. Through this partnership, our groups will work together to educate more family forest owners about the benefits of using sustainable forest management techniques on their land.”

This MOU provides a framework for cooperation and collaboration to:



Cooperatively deliver the positive impacts of sustainable forestry

Conserve forested landscapes to maintain healthy forests, biological diversity and quality wildlife habitat for sustainable wildlife populations

Restore ecosystems to their natural resiliency, through on-the-ground conservation

Foster community outreach/educational opportunities to highlight the benefits of responsible forest management and wood procurement throughout the U.S.

Enhance recreational opportunities for all forest users by providing access and quality wildlife viewing opportunities.

Invest in research, science and technology related to healthy forests as well as assign a designated liaison on a national level

About the National Wild Turkey Federation

When the National Wild Turkey Federation was founded in 1973, there were about 1.5 million wild turkeys in North America. After decades of work, that number hit an historic high of almost 7 million turkeys. To succeed, the NWTF stood behind science-based conservation and hunters’ rights. Thanks to the efforts of dedicated volunteers, professional staff and committed partners, the NWTF has facilitated the investment of $488 million in wildlife conservation and the preservation of North America’s hunting heritage. The NWTF has improved more than 17 million acres of wildlife habitat and introduce 100,000 people to the outdoors each year. The NWTF Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt. initiative is a charge that mobilizes science, fundraising and devoted volunteers to raise $1.2 billion to conserve and enhance more than 4 million acres of essential wildlife habitat, recruit at least 1.5 million hunters and open access to 500,000 acres for hunting. For more information, visit NWTF.org.

About American Forest Foundation

American Forest Foundation is a private, non-profit organization that works to sustain family-owned forests to protect the clean water, wildlife habitat, and sustainable wood supplies we receive from them, and to educate the next generation on the importance of forests. AFF accomplishes its mission by engaging and supporting the nation’s 22 million family forest owners through programs including the American Tree Farm System®; supporting partners and local community organizations in their work with family forest owners; working with federal policy makers to fix and create national policies that support keeping forests as forests and support family forest owners in protecting and enhancing forest benefits; and building awareness among the next generation of Americans, including through programs like Project Learning Tree, about the importance of forests and the role of forests in providing clean water, wildlife habitat and sustainable wood supplies.