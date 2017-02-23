SAE COMVEC 17 is the central forum to discuss vehicle and equipment development spanning many sectors, including the on- and off-highway, agricultural, and construction industries.

SAE International is excited to announce that registration is now open for the 2017 Commercial Vehicle Engineering Congress (COMVEC 17). More than 600 attendees will converge upon the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont, Ill., from Sept. 18-20, 2017.

SAE COMVEC 17 is the central forum to discuss vehicle and equipment development spanning many sectors, including the on- and off-highway, agricultural, and construction industries. The need to increase safety, reduce CO2 emissions, and improve vehicle efficiencies for fuel savings is what drives the research and technology across the commercial vehicle market. The technical program will explore several critical topics, including improvements in internal combustion engines, new powertrain options, autonomous vehicles, and fuel efficiencies gained through aerodynamics, braking, and platooning.

This year COMVEC 17 features a new format introducing three integral topics: Big Data, Commercial Vehicle Efficiency, and Aerodynamics. Forums, presentations, and discussions on CAE applications, cybersecurity updates, powertrain developments, and the direction of SAE Standards activities with industry leaders and innovators, focusing on global issues relative to technology, business, processes and challenges facing the industry today and tomorrow are included in the programming.

COMVEC 17 will provide exposure to the latest tools and proven solutions for the on-road and off-road commercial vehicle industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from key thought leaders on current challenges, initiatives, and advanced technology to address issues and discover the latest supply chain innovations from around the globe. The symposium also allows attendees to develop professional relationships with companies developing cutting-edge technologies that advance the commercial vehicle market.

New format, new date and new location. Join us this September where the industry’s technical conversations start. For more information or to register, visit http://www.sae.org/events/cve/exhibit/registration.

To request media credentials, email pr(at)sae(dot)org or call 1-724-772-8522.

