The Underwater Acoustic’s Inspection team of C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates, L.L.C. has recently announced a breakthrough technology for the inspection of penstocks. This new methodology offers major benefits for hydroelectric dam owners including increased safety, lower risks and reduced downtime. Industry veteran Ken LaBry, Chief Scientist of Acoustics for Fenstermaker, developed the technique which not only eliminates the need to dewater, but provides the highest imagery resolution on the market.

Penstock inspections can be a very expensive proposition when considering downtime needed for the process of dewatering, inspection and rewatering. In addition, there are the risks involved with dewatering including a chance of structural failure of the penstock and increased safety hazards for inspectors.

LaBry says, “We are excited to launch this unique breakthrough in sonar technology. This new inspection method will dramatically change the way hydroelectric dam owners view and plan predictive maintenance of penstocks.”

Fenstermaker’s Underwater Acoustics experts have over 70 years combined experience in underwater imaging and measurement systems to provide unparalleled capabilities in acoustic applications, analysis and interpretation. The Fenstermaker UAI team offers robotic platforms equipped with remote sensing acoustic imaging systems and thickness measurement sensors to conduct penstock inspections without having to dewater. Since every penstock is different, inspection plans, customized to deliver the best possible solution. As a result, this technology helps to reduce downtime, increase safety, and decrease asset risk.

Fenstermaker has launched a new website to provide details of this technology, applications and case studies. Hydroelectric dam owners will find an overview of predictive maintenance inspections and other underwater acoustic applications at http://www.uaisolutions.com.