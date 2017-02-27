PrimaveraReader Available on iOS platform

Shortly after the last month’s major release of PrimaveraReader 3.1 for desktops, with great new features, the company is launching a mobile iOS application for opening XER project schedules remotely from any working site location.

It is a subscription based iOS application with a price starting from $9.99 USD including a trial period. It is aimed at meeting and finding a great use amongst a wider target audience working remotely, such as project schedulers, team leads and team members in different industries.

PrimaveraReader iOS application comes with new features such as “My tasks” and “Feedback commenting” along with a simple and intuitive user interface. This way the project workflow, when working in the field, will be enhanced with increased effectiveness and resource time spending.

Key Applications features



Activities – view the open project activities

My tasks – filter only the activities assigned to the current user

Feedback – send a direct e-mail to the responsible manager or others

WBS - view the work breakdown structure

Projects - view the graphical representation of the project’s hierarchy in the enterprise (EPS)

Resources - view the resource details.

“We believe that such an affordable yet professional product will change the way companies work with Project Schedules created in Oracle® Primavera P6. The rapid insight of activity status and filter introduced in PrimaveraReader will make the use of schedules exported in PDF obsolete in the near future”. Stojan Gancev, R&D Manager

PrimaveraReader for iOS offers a Trial with all subscription options listed below:



1 month subscription – $9.99 USD (1 week Trial period)

6 months subscription – $49.99 USD (1 month Trial period)

12 months subscription – $79.99 USD (1 month Trial period)

As a reminder, PrimaveraReader allows users to open and view project data exported from Oracle® Primavera P6 in .XER or .XLS file format. PrimaveraReader is designed to deliver the well-known view of project information among all parties involved, providing quality of data, interactive views and complete preview of data. PrimaveraReader is applicable to all project oriented organizations, from smaller projects to large scale project and portfolio oriented enterprise corporations and is available for Windows and Mac OSX and iOS platform.

All interested parties can schedule a demo session for further details, or download a 15-day trial of the Desktop version.

The product is also available via Reseller network: Plan Academy, CIMA Project Management, Innocom Technologies Pte Ltd, Comparex, QBS Software Ltd, SHI International Corp., Insight and many others.

To download PrimaveraReader for iOS go to:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/primaverareader/id1102807954?mt=8

To find out more about PrimaveraReader, visit: http://www.primaverareader.com

About the company:

Seavus is an international software development, outsourcing and consulting company with a proven track-record in providing successful enterprise-wide business solutions. The company has over 700+ IT experts worldwide and offers a variety of products and service options, successfully covering the European and US markets from several offices around the world. Seavus’s expanding portfolio covers: Telecom BSS/OSS, Billing solutions, CRM, CEM, Business Intelligence and DWH solutions, Banking, Insurance and Financial platforms, Embedded solutions, Business and consumer products, Mobile and gaming solutions, Managed services, as well as custom development, quality assurance, consultancy and resourcing. The Seavus portfolio includes over 3,500 customers, including leading worldwide telecoms and handset manufacturers, organizations from the banking and finance industry, consumer electronics, technology, education, government, and health, to name but a few.

Seavus is a globally authorized master distributor for the software product family PrimaveraReader.

Products Marketing, Seavus Group

Phone: +46 40 645 9956

Email: productsmarketing(at)seavus(dot)com