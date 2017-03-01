PrizeLogic Names Gary Shuman EVP of Business Development

PrizeLogic proudly names Gary Shuman as EVP of Business Development, after joining PrizeLogic in January of 2015 as SVP, Managing Director, Chief Strategist of the PrizeLogic Mideast (Detroit) region. The appointment of an industry-leading subject matter expert to drive continued business development and innovation with current and new clients alike is one of a series of appointments over the last year implemented to drive company growth and the highest quality promotional services in the marketplace in 2017 and beyond. Shuman will assume his new role immediately, leading the full team of client-focused specialists.

CEO Keith Simmons said. “We’re at a point in our growth trajectory where it was time to name a leader to fill the role of EVP of Business Development, and we’re thrilled to promote from within our organization by naming Gary to this new position.” Shuman will report into Simmons and remain based in the company’s Southfield, MI. headquarters.

Shuman’s impressive resume includes most recently, running the PrizeLogic Mideast region team to double digit growth since joining the company in January, 2015. Immediately prior to joining PrizeLogic, he spent a year leading Business Development at Detroit Labs, a mobile technology development company. He spent over a decade in a series of senior level positions for ePrize (now HelloWorld), which included Managing Director of the East Region, CFO, VP Business Development, and SVP Fulfillment Services. Shuman earned his MBA from the University of Michigan – Stephen M. Ross School of Business, and graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a BS in Chemical Engineering.

“I consider myself very fortunate to have the opportunity lead this phenomenal business development team in an industry where I have so much experience and feel so much passion," said Shuman. “The continuous technology innovations, particularly in the mobile and social marketing space, are allowing PrizeLogic an increasing number of avenues to help our clients sell smarter and faster than ever before.“

With a team today of more than 175 professionals and having achieved yet another year of double digit revenue growth in 2016, PrizeLogic has been recognized within the industry as a clear leader. Among just 10 percent of ranked Inc. 5000 companies that made the list five years in a row, PrizeLogic appeared as one of only four Michigan-based companies in the advertising and marketing sector on the 35th annual ranking. As America’s largest independent promotions company, PrizeLogic was also recognized as one of Chief!Marketer’s “Promo Top Shops,” and one of the Crain’s Detroit top 200 fastest growing private companies.

About PrizeLogic

Founded in 2008, PrizeLogic is the most trusted digital partner for results-driven promotions. Millions of consumers have participated in more than 5,000 promotions launched by PrizeLogic since inception. PrizeLogic’s in-house experts provide services ranging from technology and security to legal and fulfillment, ensuring efficient and timely execution while maintaining creative excellence. The Company consistently innovates in order to keep brands relevant in an evolving digital world. PrizeLogic is proudly overseen by its original C-level management team in partnership with North Carolina-based partner Pamlico Capital, which is focused on aiding in the company’s continued business growth and development. PrizeLogic offices are located in Southfield, MI (HQ), Scottsdale, AZ, New York, NY, Chicago, IL, Los Angeles, CA and Atlanta, GA. For additional information, please visit http://www.prizelogic.com.